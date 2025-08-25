 'Very Happy & Excited': IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla On Receiving Grand Welcome In Lucknow After Historic Mission To ISS
IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla | PTI

Lucknow: Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday reunited with his family and received a rousing welcome in his hometown Lucknow, marking his first visit after successfully completing his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shubhanshu Shukla Receives A Grand Welcome In Lucknow

Excited residents, students, and supporters lined up along the route, showering flowers and waving the Tricolour as Shukla's convoy moved from Lucknow Airport to CMS Gomti Nagar via G-20 Chowraha.

The atmosphere resonated with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as people thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of India's second astronaut to travel to space.

Overwhelmed by the reception, Shukla told reporters, "I am very happy and excited. It feels very nice to see the excitement among people here."

BJP leaders also joined the celebrations, showering flower petals on his convoy near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan.

Shukla's return after the successful Axiom-4 mission drew large crowds eager to celebrate his achievement.

Students from his alma mater were among those who turned up in large numbers

Speaking to IANS, a schoolgirl said, "We are very happy. We want to become like him. I felt very proud that he is from our school and is making the country proud. We also want to make India proud like he did."

In June, Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). He returned on July 15, after an 18-day mission, which was packed with several experiments led by ISRO and other activities on the orbital lab. He later underwent rehabilitation in the US.

He returned to India early on August 17 and met the Prime Minister.

Shukla's Ax-4 mission, carried out with international partners, was hailed across the nation for providing vital experience and strengthening India's ambitions for its upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

