 Delhi: Centre Withdraws CRPF Z-Category Security Of CM Rekha Gupta, Hands Protection Back To Police
Sources said the security was withdrawn following an order received by the Central Armed Police Force a day ago, adding that the responsibility has now been handed back to the Delhi Police, which was earlier tasked with the responsibility.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: The Central government has withdrawn the Central Reserve Police Force's Z-category security cover of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and given it back to the Delhi Police, sources said.

The fresh communication comes four days after the CRPF was communicated to provide Z-category security to Delhi CM following an attack on her during a public grievance hearing named 'Jan Sunvai', sources said on August 20.

The next day, CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence to take charge of her security. Additional deployment was then made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

The Delhi CM was attacked by a 41-year-old auto rickshaw driver, Rajeshbhai Khimji, while interacting with citizens during a 'Jan Sunvai' event. The Delhi Police later arrested Khimji.

The incident raised concerns about her safety, especially given the politically charged environment in the national capital.

Following the incident, the Centre had ordered to shift the CM's security from the Delhi Police to the CRPF. Earlier, the Delhi Police was providing security to the Delhi CM.

Gupta, who assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister on February 20 this year, has been holding frequent 'Jan Sunvai' sessions as part of her public outreach program. Security agencies had already been reviewing her threat perception, and Wednesday's incident prompted the Centre to upgrade her protection level immediately.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

