'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, August 25, defended the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had deliberately included his own office in the proposed law that seeks to remove jailed ministers from their posts.

In an interview with ANI, Shah responded to the criticism from the Opposition and said the amendment is a safeguard for democratic integrity. “The Prime Minister himself has included the post of PM in this," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, he added, "Earlier, Indira Gandhi had introduced the 39th Amendment protecting top posts from judicial review. PM Modi has brought a constitutional amendment against himself that if the Prime Minister goes to jail, he will have to resign."

Have a look at his entire statement here:







What Is the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill?

The proposed legislation, introduced last week, specifies that if the Prime Minister, any Union minister, or a state Chief Minister is arrested and detained for 30 days in connection with an offence carrying a minimum five-year jail term, the individual will automatically lose office on the 31st day. Shah argued that the Opposition’s rejection of the bill was misplaced, adding that governance should not be conducted from behind bars.

'Country Cannot Be Governed From Jail'

Taking aim at Opposition protests in Parliament, Shah told ANI, "Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy? Even today, they are trying that if they ever have to go to jail, they will easily form the government from jail. The jail will be made Chief Minister’s House, Prime Minister’s House… My party and I completely reject this idea."

Shah further clarified that the amendment would not alter any party’s legislative majority. "One member will go, other members of the party will run the government, and when they get bail, they can come and take the oath again. What is the objection to this?" he said.

He also criticised disruptions in Parliament, adding that the amendment would be sent to a joint committee for discussion. "Protest is allowed, but is it appropriate in a democracy that the bill is not even allowed to be presented in Parliament? Are both Houses meant for discussion or just noise and disruption?" Shah asked.