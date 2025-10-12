'Strategy Is Different Today...,' AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Lauds Operation Sindoor; Says He Went In All-Party Delegation Abroad 'For The Country, Not For The PM'

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

New Delhi: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who was part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight India's stance of zero-tolerance to terrorism in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, has said that his party is always ready to present the country's side and they "did not go for the Prime Minister but for the country."

In an interview with ANI, Owaisi also said that it was for the Congress to respond to former Home Minister P Chidambaram's remarks on India's response after the 26/11 terror attacks and that the "government's strategy at that time was different, today's strategy is different".

India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

#WATCH | On relationship with BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says in an interview to ANI, "I have no connection with the BJP... Before Operation Sindoor, I issued a statement asking why you didn't invite me to the all-party meeting? The Home Minister called me and asked me to… pic.twitter.com/hrbDSxph2a — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

"We support Operation Sindoor... They (Pakistan) will commit misdeeds again, if not today, then tomorrow. We need to remain alert on this issue." "...The government's strategy at that time was different. Today's strategy is different. So, they were the ruling party. So that party should substantiate it," he said, answering a query on Chidambaram's remarks on 26/11 attack.

Owaisi said India should stay alert as Pakistan is unlikely to desist from mischief.

"We support Operation Sindoor, and we also believe that Pakistan's army and Pakistan's ISI, if we expect that after conducting Operation Sindoor, these people will not commit any misdeeds, then we are making a mistake. They will commit misdeeds again, if not today, then tomorrow. We need to remain alert on this issue," he said.

Answering another query, he said the BJP or the Prime Minister are not bigger than the country.

#WATCH | On former Union Minister P Chidambaram's statement on 26/11 attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says in an interview to ANI, "...We support Operation Sindoor... They (Pakistan) will commit misdeeds again, if not today, then tomorrow. We need to remain alert on this… pic.twitter.com/zXpng6tSzn — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

"...We are always ready to present the country's side." "Political battle will continue to be fought over ideology, and there cannot be two sides of the ocean. But the BJP is not bigger than the country. Neither is the Prime Minister bigger than the country. When such a tragic terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, and everyone knows that these ISI-trained individuals from Pakistan came and killed people in a military style. Obviously, we are always ready to present the country's side. We did not go for the Prime Minister. We went for the country," he said referring to all-party delegations sent by India.

On relationship with BJP, Owaisi said he has "no connection with the BJP.."".

"Before Operation Sindoor, I issued a statement asking why you didn't invite me to the all-party meeting? The Home Minister called me and asked me to come. I met with Giriraj Singh about the Malegaon powerlooms. Giriraj Singh spoke with us for an hour. He's a minister, shouldn't I go to him for work related to textiles? ...I'm politically opposed to you, but I want to get work done, and you're in the government," he said.

Answering another query, he said no decision has been made yet on (an alliance with the Congress) for the Jubilee Hills bye-elections.

"Yes, I have a good relationship with Revanth Reddy. I've said this before, and I'm saying it again. The metro line wasn't built in a part of my constituency, so we were supporting the TRS in the elections...The people have elected me; I have to work. We won't compromise on ideology. We are not compromising with the BJP, nor will we compromise with anyone else," he said.

Asked about Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor's factor in Bihar polls, Owaisi said AIMIM has fielded good candidates. "It's everyone's right to contest elections. I see my own factor. I don't see others factor. They will contest, let them contest. We have to ensure that our party's candidates succeed," he said.

#WATCH | On Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor's factor in Bihar polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says in an interview to ANI, "...We've fielded good candidates, so we have to work hard. It's everyone's right to contest elections. I see my own factor. I don't see others… pic.twitter.com/gnBXSLeToo — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

He slammed the government over the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods.

"It's a failure of our government, a complete failure. Our motor parts exports are worth 35,000 crore rupees. Half of that has come to a halt... their tariffs are harming our industries. No one can deny that. And the government's job is to provide relief, to do something for them," he said.

He said there is lack of clarity about the peace plan outlined by President Donald Trump to end Gaza conflict.

Referring to media reports, he said 65,000 Palestinians were killed there and accused Israel of genocide.

"But tell me, what will Tony Blair, whose hands are stained with blood, do about it? What will Trump do in the board that will be formed? Where is the Palestinian Authority? There is no clarity on where the Israeli army committing genocide will stop, and what will happen to the Palestinian state? So, we feel they are operating there like a real estate project... But what about the perpetrators of genocide? Will they be punished or not?" he asked.

"And most disturbingly, how can the Prime Minister of India praise the leadership of Netanyahu, who has a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him? Why is the Prime Minister praising him? This is a completely genocidal regime. The BJP is repeatedly propagating that Israel helps us, but no one helps. We pay them; no one does it for free," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)