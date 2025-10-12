One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Rising Crimes

An accused in the alleged gangrape case of a teenage girl in Banthra in Lucknow sustained injuries in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police while another accused has been arrested. | X @ANI

Lucknow: An accused in the alleged gangrape case of a teenage girl in Banthra in Lucknow sustained injuries in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police while another accused has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Agrawal said.

The police were informed about the incident on Saturday evening, and an FIR was registered against the accused in connection with the alleged gangrape.

The accused injured in the encounter has been identified as Lalit Kashyap.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Nipun Agrawal, DCP South says, "At around 5 PM yesterday, Banthra Police was informed that a gangrape had taken place. FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim, and teams were formed to arrest them. Late last night,… pic.twitter.com/DD9ssQ1M5X — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

DCP South Nipun Agrawal said, "At around 5 PM yesterday, Banthra Police was informed that a gangrape had taken place. FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim, and teams were formed to arrest them. Late last night, when the Police were conducting checks at Harauni Railway Station, two bike-borne men were asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot and opened fire on the Police. In retaliation, when the Police opened fire, one person was injured."

He added that the person travelling along with Kashyap managed to flee from the spot.

"He has been taken to the hospital. The injured, Lalit Kashyap, is the accused in the gangrape case... The second person fled from the location. We are searching for him. Another team of Police has arrested the third accused involved in the gangrape incident. Further investigation is underway," the police official said.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati condemned the incident and urged the State government to take effective steps to prevent crime against women.

राजधानी लखनऊ के बंथरा क्षेत्र में किशोरी के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार की घटना अति-दुखद व शर्मनाक। यूपी सहित देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में महिला उत्पीड़न के साथ-साथ दुष्कर्म व हत्या आदि की घटनायें रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। सरकार द्वारा इसकी रोकथाम के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाने की सख़्त… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 12, 2025

"The incident of gang rape with a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital Lucknow is extremely distressing and shameful. Incidents of women's harassment, along with rape and murder, etc., in various states of the country, including UP, show no signs of stopping. There is an urgent need for the government to take effective steps to prevent this. Forget about women's respect, women's safety is the first and utmost necessity," Mayawati wrote on X.

