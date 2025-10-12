 West Bengal: 3 People Arrested Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Medical College Student In Durgapur
Three people were arrested in Durgapur, West Bengal, for allegedly gang-raping a second-year medical college student from Odisha. The accused were traced via mobile phone evidence. The survivor is recovering, and police are investigating further. The case has drawn political attention, with authorities and women’s groups visiting the college.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal: 3 People Arrested Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Medical College Student In Durgapur | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," the police officer told PTI.

A medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police.

The incident has triggered political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.

It prompted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to express concern and urge his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to take swift action against the perpetrators.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

