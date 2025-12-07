Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025 | biharcetintbed-brabu.in

Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025: The first merit list for the Bihar Four-Year Integrated Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Programme for the 2025-28 academic year has been announced. Candidates can check the list on the official website of Bihar CET INT BEd at biharcetintbed-brabu.in. The merit list has been forwarded to all four participating universities for admission purposes.

Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025: How to download?

Those who took the Combined Entrance Test Integrated B.Ed (CET INT-B.Ed 2025) can obtain the first Merit List by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official portals at biharcetintbed-brabu.in, brabu.ac.in, or intbed.ucanapply.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Important Notices’ section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘CET-INT-.B.Ed-2025 Merit List’ link.

Step 4: Now, the merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for the further reference.

Direct link to access the merit list

Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025: Documents required

The required documents include the Class 12 mark sheet, CET INT-B.Ed 2025 admit card and application form, a category certificate if applicable, a valid photo ID, and recent passport-size photographs.

Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025: Important dates

According to the announcement, admissions based on the first Merit List will take place from December 8 to December 18, 2025. All colleges have been directed to finish the admissions process during this time frame and send a list of admitted students to the undersigned's office by December 19, 2025.

This update comes after the Bihar B.Ed Notification 2025 for the Combined Entrance Test Integrated B.Ed (CET INT-B.Ed 2025), which is being held by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) for admission to B.A.-B.Ed and B.Sc.-B.Ed courses throughout the state.'