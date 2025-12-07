IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 | iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) will open the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key objection window tomorrow, December 8, 2025, at 12 noon. Aspirants who wish to challenge the provisional answer key may do so online using the official portal, iimcat.ac.in, until December 10, 2025.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection window

To file an objection, applicants must log in with their registered identification number and password, choose the appropriate question, and attach supporting information to explain the challenge. All objections will be assessed by expert panels, with only valid suggestions accepted for modifications to the final answer key.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

To raise the objection, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: After this, select the ‘Candidate Login’ option.

Step 3: Next, enter the registered login credentials.

Step 4: Now, on the dashboard, finish the personal details section if prompted and then click on the ‘Objection Form’ tab.

Step 5: Choose the question number, section and the nature of the objection, provide remarks if required (up to 500 words), upload supporting documents to validate the objection, and then pay the fees.

Step 6: Now, submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

IIM CAT Provisional answer key 2025

IIM Kozhikode has issued the CAT 2025 answer key and individual response sheets for more than 2.58 lakh students who took the test. The provisional answer keys for Slots 1, 2, and 3 are accessible on the applicant's dashboard.

IIM CAT 2025: Exam details

The test was conducted on November 30, 2025, in a computer-based style at 339 locations in 170 cities.

IIM CAT Exam 2025: Negative marking

The CAT 2025 marking scheme awards +3 marks for every correct answer, while -1 mark is deducted for each incorrect MCQ response. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions.

IIM CAT 2025: Result details

The CAT 2025 result will be created using the final answer key, and IIM Kozhikode expects to release the results in the first week of January 2026.