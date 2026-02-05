Thane District Non-Teaching Staff Body Elects New Leadership, Vows To Address Pending Grievances

The annual general body meeting of the Thane District Secondary School Non-Teaching Employees’ Organisation was held at Athgaon Vidyamandir in Kongaon, where a new executive body was unanimously elected for a three-year term. |

Bhiwandi: The annual general body meeting of the Thane District Secondary School Non-Teaching Employees’ Organisation was held at Athgaon Vidyamandir in Kongaon, where a new executive body was unanimously elected for a three-year term.

Key Office-Bearers Elected Unopposed

At the meeting, R.S. Khairnar was unanimously elected as President of the organisation, while Deepak Dinkar was chosen as Secretary. The elections were conducted unopposed, in accordance with the agenda of the annual general body meeting.

The newly constituted executive committee includes Sharad Dhanke, Govind Ghavat, Rajesh Sase and Yogita Goratkar as Vice-Presidents. Ravindra Rajput was appointed as Working President, Rajendra Patil as Treasurer, and Rajesh Sase along with Mahendra Thackeray as Joint Secretaries.

Three-Year Tenure & Focus on Issues

Former president Bharat Jadhav and Pramod Patil formally welcomed the newly elected office-bearers and informed the gathering that the committee has been constituted for a three-year tenure. The meeting also witnessed detailed discussions on various long-pending issues faced by non-teaching staff working in secondary schools across the district.

Guidance was provided on the organisation’s future course of action, with a strong emphasis on addressing service-related grievances and ensuring the protection of employees’ rights. Addressing the gathering, newly elected secretary Deepak Dinkar expressed confidence that the organisation would work with full strength to resolve pending demands and would make sustained efforts at the government level to secure justice for non-teaching staff.

Large Turnout & Orderly Conduct

A large number of employees from different parts of the district attended the meeting. The organisers and office-bearers were appreciated for their efforts in successfully conducting the annual general body meeting in an orderly and democratic manner.

