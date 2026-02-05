 BJP Likely To Get Mumbai Mayor, Shiv Sena Deputy Mayor As Mahayuti Alliance Finalizes Names
BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) are likely to announce Mumbai mayor and deputy mayor candidates on February 6, with nominations on February 7 and elections on February 11. BJP is set to get the mayor’s post, reserved for a general category woman, while Shinde Sena will get deputy mayor, with Trushna Vishwasrao and Yamini Jadhav as frontrunners.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | Pic | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to announce their candidate for mayor and deputy mayor of Mumbai on Friday, February 6, and filing of nominations will be on Saturday, February 7, following the meeting of CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The election of the mayor and deputy mayor of Mumbai will be held on Wednesday, February 11, in a special meeting of all 227 corporators in the BMC House.

Statutory Committee Chairs to be Decided

The distribution of the statutory committee’s chairmanship will also be finalised in the meeting between Fadnavis and Shinde.

Considering the winning numbers and deliberations between the BJP and Shinde Sena, the mayor’s post will go in the BJP’s kitty, and Shinde Sena will get the deputy mayor. As the mayor’s post has been reserved for general category women, there is a high possibility that the deputy mayor will also be a woman.

Top Contenders for Deputy Mayor Emerge

Following this, two Shiv Sena corporators, namely, Trushna Vishwasrao and Yamini Jadhav, have emerged as the top contenders for the deputy mayor’s post. Vishwasrao is a former group leader, and Jadhav is a former MLA.

CID Probes Ajit Pawar's Personal Secretary Amid Growing Political Demands For Transparency In Fatal...
Notably, there is a 50% reservation for women in local bodies, but the tradition of electing more women corporators in the BMC continued this time as well. Out of the total 227 corporators, 130 corporators are women.

Committee Distribution Discussed

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam had a meeting with CM Fadnavis on Tuesday, regarding finalisation of the mayor’s name and distribution of the standing, improvement, education, health and BEST committees with Shiv Sena.

Although the BJP and the Shinde Sena contested the BMC elections as a Mahayuti alliance, the parties have registered as separate groups with the Konkan commissioner. The BJP has the highest 89 corporators in Mumbai, and the Shinde Sena has 29.

