TET Exam Half-Mark Dilemma: In-Service Mumbai Teachers Face Job Uncertainty As Final Results Awaited

Mumbai: Thousands of teachers who attempted the teachers eligibility test (TET) exams this year remain in a limbo, as teachers were shown failed in the interim results declared earlier this month.

First SC-Mandated Test for In-Service Teachers

After supreme court mandated all the in-service teachers to clear the teachers eligibility test (TET) exams, this was the first time the exams were conducted and in-service teachers gave the exam in large numbers. However, several teachers were failed over half mark. According to the ruling, the teachers who fail to clear the test within two years are to be given compulsory retirement.

All the teachers which are to be given new appointments and have more than five years left in service are mandated to give the exams, while other teachers five years of service pending shall not be eligible for promotion if they do not clear the TET.

Half-Mark Decisive Against 55% Pass Rule

To clear the TET exam, the candidates are required to score atleast 82.5 out of 150 or 55 percent to be declared pass, yet the half-mark has become decisive for the teachers fate.

The interim result was announced on January 16, candidates remain stuck without the final result, which is now required to be submitted by teachers for official purposes.

Teachers Voice Anxiety Over Jobs, Unclear Criteria

"We need to submit the documents and the final exams are still pending. For only half-mark several teachers are declared fail. Earlier they told us that the teachers with experience will be able to clear the exams easily, while they are still failed. The passing criteria was also not declared before the exams. We might risk losing jobs and the stakes are high," said a teacher who attempted the exam.

"We are hoping that the final result will be released at the earliest and it will be fair for all," he said.

