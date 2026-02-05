IIT Powai Civil Engineering Student Naman Agrawal Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Citing Stress

A second-year student of IIT Powai allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a hostel building (H3) on the campus in the early hours of Tuesday. |

Mumbai: A second-year student of IIT Powai allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a hostel building (H3) on the campus in the early hours of Tuesday. A suicide note has been recovered, police said. The deceased has been identified as Naman Agrawal, a Civil Engineering student originally from Churu district in Rajasthan.

Incident Occurred in Early Hours

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 1:17 am on Tuesday. The death has sent shockwaves across the campus community, leaving students and faculty members in distress. IIT Powai houses around 12,750 students residing in hostels for engineering studies and has a total of 20 hostel buildings. Agrawal was staying in Hostel H-3.

Police said CCTV footage shows Agrawal leaving his hostel and going to a neighbouring nine-storey hostel building. He allegedly went to the terrace, removed his footwear and jacket, sat on the parapet wall, and then jumped. During a search of his hostel room, police recovered a one-and-a-half-page handwritten suicide note in a notebook. According to sources, he mentioned feeling stressed and wrote briefly about his journey since joining IIT, stating that he felt the world was not meant for him.

Academically Steady, Family in Shock

Officials said Agrawal was academically bright. He had submitted three projects in January. He had scored 6.4 out of 10 in the previous semester and 7 out of 10 in the current semester, indicating steady academic performance. Speaking to FPJ, his cousin Pawan Kumar Goyal, a resident of Rajgarh, Sadhulpur in Rajasthan, said Agrawal is survived by his parents and two sisters one of whom is a Chartered Accountant and married, while the other is pursuing B.Tech.Similarly, his friends told the police that Naman did not go home even during semester vacations and would continue to stay in the hostel.

The family is scheduled to take his body to Rajasthan on an early morning 5 am flight for the last rites. Due to health issues, his parents could not travel to Mumbai. His mother is currently hospitalised after suffering seizures, while his father is reportedly battling severe diabetes.

Police Register ADR, Probe On

Powai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. Statements of friends, classmates and hostel authorities are being recorded. Further probe is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/