HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How To Apply

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025 | hprca.hp.gov.in

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Revenue Agency (HPCRA) has issued the official notification for Patwari recruitment 2025. Those interested can apply via the HPCRA's official website, hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

HPCRA Patwari recruitment 2025 seeks to fill positions in the Revenue Department for responsibilities such as land record maintenance, field surveys, and administrative labour. The recruitment covers 530 Patwari positions across the state.

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The application process will begin on December 12, 2025, and candidates can submit their forms until January 16, 2026. The examination date is yet to be announced and will be notified by the authorities in due course.

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The age range for candidates is 18 to 45 years, starting on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation is allowed under federal regulations. The minimal educational qualification is the completion of the 12th grade.

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPCRA at hprca.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, the official notification PDF will appear on the screen, where applicants can view the eligibility criteria.

Step 3: Next, click on the “Apply Online” link and finish the application form.

Step 4: After this, upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruiting will be conducted via a structured selection procedure that includes a written examination and document verification.

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs. 800, regardless of category. Payments can be made online via the specified gateway when submitting the application form.