SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026 Released At ssb.gov.in; Exam On Jan 28

SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026: The PET/PST admit card for the 2026 Head Constable (Ministerial) Examination has been made available by the Sashastra Seema Bal. Applicants can now use their enrolment number, registration number, or date of birth to download their admission cards from the official SSB recruitment page. A total of 115 positions for Head Constable (Ministerial) are being filled through the recruitment drive.

SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026: Important dates

Online Application Start Date: July 24, 2021

Last Date to Apply & Fee Payment: August 22, 2021

PET/PST Admit Card Released: January 13, 2026

PET/PST Examination Date: January 28, 2026

PET/PST Result Date: To be announced on the official website

SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026: Steps to download the admit card

The SSB HC Ministerial admit card for the PET and PST examination 2026 can be downloaded by following the guidelines below:

Step 1: Visit ssb.gov.in, the official SSB website.

Step 2: Select the link "PET/PST Admit Card for Head Constable-Ministerial Examination 2026."

Step 3: Enter your captcha, password, and valid registration ID.

Step 4: Press the "Login" button.

Step 5: For Head Constable positions, the SSB PET PST admission card will be shown.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.

SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026: What’s next?

Candidates who pass the PET/PST will be contacted again for the SSB-mandated selection process.

SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026: Selection process

Candidates are assessed on Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates are assessed on Physical Standards Test (PST)

PET includes evaluation of physical endurance and fitness

PST includes measurement of height, chest, and other physical standards

Candidates must meet the minimum physical eligibility criteria set by SSB

Detailed category-wise physical and running requirements will be published in the official recruitment notification

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for updated and detailed PET/PST norms

SSB HC Ministerial PET/PST Admit Card 2026: Important instruction

The PET/PST admit card and a picture of their identity must be brought to the testing location. The admission card is required in order to enter the venue.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSB website for updates on the exam, PET/PST stages, and further selection process details