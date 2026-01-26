 Uttar Pradesh News: Ayurvedic College Student Found Dead In Saharanpur, Family Alleges Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh News: Ayurvedic College Student Found Dead In Saharanpur, Family Alleges Murder

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayurvedic College Student Found Dead In Saharanpur, Family Alleges Murder

A first-year student from Delhi, Vishal (28), was found dead at Guru Dronacharya Ayurvedic College in Saharanpur. His family alleged murder, citing prior ragging complaints, possible personal disputes, and tampering of his phone records. Police are investigating after the family staged a protest outside the campus and lodged a formal complaint against several students and a teacher.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Ayurvedic College Student Found Dead In Saharanpur, Family Alleges Murder | Representational Image

Saharanpur (UP): A first-year student from Delhi was found dead under suspicious circumstances at an ayurvedic college here, triggering protests by his family members, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Guru Dronacharya Ayurvedic College, where the deceased, Vishal (28), had taken admission in December 2025. Upon receiving information about the death, the student's family and relatives reached the college on Monday morning and staged a protest outside the campus, alleging that he was murdered.

Vishal's brother Arun, a doctor based in Delhi, accused the college management of killing his brother and claimed that there had been complaints of ragging at the institute, which were brought to the notice of the authorities but allegedly went unaddressed.

According to Arun, the family received a phone call on Sunday evening from a person named Monu, who said that Vishal had met with an accident and suffered minor injuries. However, when the family reached Saharanpur, they were informed that Vishal had already died and his body had been kept in the mortuary.

FPJ Shorts
Nashik: Woman Strongly Objects To Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan’s ‘Omission’ Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Name In Republic Day Speech | WATCH VIDEO
Nashik: Woman Strongly Objects To Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan’s ‘Omission’ Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Name In Republic Day Speech | WATCH VIDEO
Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Mayank As Karnataka Captain, KL Rahul Returns For Punjab Clash
Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Mayank As Karnataka Captain, KL Rahul Returns For Punjab Clash
Didi On OTT : Where To Watch Mandarin's Comedy Drama Film?
Didi On OTT : Where To Watch Mandarin's Comedy Drama Film?
'Don't Work For Someone's Appreciation Or Criticism': Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari On Criticism Over Being Awarded Padma Bhushan
'Don't Work For Someone's Appreciation Or Criticism': Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari On Criticism Over Being Awarded Padma Bhushan

The family further alleged that Vishal's mobile phone was accessed before their arrival and that his messages and call records were tampered with.

Arun also claimed that some senior students from the 2024 batch bore a grudge against Vishal and were allegedly planning to harm him over a dispute involving a girl.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the victim's father, Pate Bahadur, of Budh Vihar in Delhi, alleged that Vishal was riding a motorcycle along with two students from the 2024 batch at the time of the incident. While the incident was described as an accident, Vishal died, whereas the other students sustained only minor injuries, raising suspicion, he said.

The father has accused several individuals - students Mohit, Harsh, Harshit, Asif, Shivam and Monu Pandit and a teacher - of conspiring to murder his son and attempting to destroy evidence.

Read Also
Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society...
article-image

Also Watch:

Station House Officer Akshay Sharma said the body was sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

The college management has so far not issued any statement on the incident.

As a precautionary measure, a heavy police force has been deployed in and around the college campus, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayurvedic College Student Found Dead In Saharanpur, Family Alleges Murder
Uttar Pradesh News: Ayurvedic College Student Found Dead In Saharanpur, Family Alleges Murder
Government Of Ireland Scholarship 2026: Applications Open For Indian Students, €10,000 Stipend On...
Government Of Ireland Scholarship 2026: Applications Open For Indian Students, €10,000 Stipend On...
Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval
Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval
India's 77th Republic Day: Army Public School Narangi Celebrates R-Day With Patriotic Fervour &...
India's 77th Republic Day: Army Public School Narangi Celebrates R-Day With Patriotic Fervour &...
India's 77th Republic Day: Department Of School Education & Literacy Tableau At R-Day Parade Hails...
India's 77th Republic Day: Department Of School Education & Literacy Tableau At R-Day Parade Hails...