 Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society Over ‘wrong doorbell’; Probe Ordered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society Over ‘wrong doorbell’; Probe Ordered

Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society Over ‘wrong doorbell’; Probe Ordered

A clash erupted between a security guard and a delivery executive at Nimbus Society’s main gate in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area, creating panic among residents. The fight, allegedly involving sticks, was caught on video and went viral. Police reached the spot, began questioning both sides, and initiated an investigation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

Greater Noida: Chaos broke out at the main gate of Nimbus Society in the Beta-2 police station area on Saturday after a dispute between a security guard and a delivery executive escalated into a violent scuffle. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical fight, with both sides allegedly exchanging blows.

According to reports, a delivery boy rang the doorbell of the wrong flat. The flat owner first argued with the delivery boy and then called the security guards. As the dispute escalated with the security personnel, the delivery boy called his companions. Soon, chaos erupted, with fists, kicks, sticks and batons used by both sides.

Several residents recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. The footage, now widely circulating on social media, clearly shows both parties attacking each other. The viral clips have triggered concern over safety and security within the housing society.

Read Also
Russia: Security Guards Accused Of Murder After Customer Strangled To Death In St Petersburg Mall -...
article-image

Upon receiving information, the Beta-2 police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police have begun questioning both parties involved and are examining the viral videos as part of the investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam

Kotwali in-charge Vinod Kumar said that the matter is being probed thoroughly and that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Jaipur Accident: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Jaipur Accident: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society...
Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society...