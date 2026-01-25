Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards And Delivery Boys At Greater Noida Housing Society Over ‘wrong doorbell’; Probe Ordered

Greater Noida: Chaos broke out at the main gate of Nimbus Society in the Beta-2 police station area on Saturday after a dispute between a security guard and a delivery executive escalated into a violent scuffle. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical fight, with both sides allegedly exchanging blows.

According to reports, a delivery boy rang the doorbell of the wrong flat. The flat owner first argued with the delivery boy and then called the security guards. As the dispute escalated with the security personnel, the delivery boy called his companions. Soon, chaos erupted, with fists, kicks, sticks and batons used by both sides.

Several residents recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. The footage, now widely circulating on social media, clearly shows both parties attacking each other. The viral clips have triggered concern over safety and security within the housing society.

Upon receiving information, the Beta-2 police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police have begun questioning both parties involved and are examining the viral videos as part of the investigation.

Kotwali in-charge Vinod Kumar said that the matter is being probed thoroughly and that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.