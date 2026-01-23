 Russia: Security Guards Accused Of Murder After Customer Strangled To Death In St Petersburg Mall - VIDEO
A man suspected of shoplifting died after being restrained by security guards at a mall in St Petersburg. Forensic tests confirmed death due to mechanical asphyxia, prompting investigators to reclassify the case from negligence to murder. The guards have been detained and will be formally charged, authorities said.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
A customer suspected of shoplifting died after being restrained by security guards at City Mall in St Petersburg, prompting Russian investigators to upgrade the criminal case from negligence to murder.

The incident occurred on January 21 at a Perekrestok (Crossroads) supermarket inside the shopping and entertainment complex. According to reports, the young man used the self-checkout to pay for one item but attempted to take another of higher value without paying. When security personnel tried to stop him near the exit, a scuffle broke out.

Local media outlet 78.ru reported that the man fired a gas pistol at one of the guards during the confrontation. He was then forced to the floor, where one guard lay on top of him while another assisted in restraining him. After about 10 minutes, the man reportedly stopped showing signs of life. Doctors later confirmed his death at the scene.

Initially, authorities opened a case for causing death by negligence. However, on January 23, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced that forensic examination results confirmed the cause of death as mechanical asphyxia. The case has now been reclassified as murder committed by a group of persons. The suspects have been detained and are expected to be formally charged soon.

