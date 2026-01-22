MP News: Husband Strangles Wife To Death Over Family Dispute In Chhatarpur; Lured Tenants With Land Plots To Carry Out Crime

AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was strangled to death by her husband over a family dispute on Thursday.

Initial investigation revealed that the wife, Komal Yadav, doubted her husband’s character and often argued with him over a possible affair. These suspicions led to frequent quarrels between the couple, causing tension and mental stress in their relationship.

Her husband, Dashrath Yadav, carried out a planned attack on her along with three others. The three accomplices were staying in the same house on rent and were promised plots of land as an incentive to participate in the crime.

The murder took place following an argument over family issues in the Irrigation Colony under the Civil Lines police station area of Chhatarpur. Investigators revealed that the wife’s constant doubts about her husband’s fidelity had led to repeated fights. Over time, these arguments escalated, causing both emotional and mental disturbance for Dashrath, who became frustrated and angry. Eventually, this frustration led him to plan a brutal crime to eliminate the problem.

Komal Yadav and Dashrath Yadav had been living apart for a long time, adding to the tension in their relationship. Dashrath allegedly promised his accomplices plots of land to ensure their cooperation in executing the planned attack.

The police department carried out a detailed investigation, examining all possible angles and acting quickly. Within 24 hours of the incident, they were able to identify and apprehend the accused. Based on evidence and information provided by an informer, four people were arrested in connection with the murder, including Dashrath Yadav, Arjun Shrivas, Ashish Vishwakarma, and Aarti Vishwakarma.

Authorities also recovered a motorcycle and other items used during the attack. The police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the crime.

The body of Komal Yadav was sent for post-mortem. The police investigation, along with the post-mortem report, confirmed that Komal died due to strangulation.