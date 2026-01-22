 MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In Chhatarpur

MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In Chhatarpur

In view of student safety, the Education Department has directed all government and private schools to ensure stray dogs do not enter school premises. DEO A.S. Pandey ordered the appointment of nodal officers and monitoring teams in schools. Institutions have been told to coordinate with local bodies if needed and strictly follow the instructions to prevent any untoward incidents.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Education Department Bans Entry Of Stray Dogs In Schools, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While prioritising the safety of students, the Education Department issued strict directives to all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The notice was issued by District Education Officer (DEO) AS Pandey.

The District Education Officer's notice to all principals and headmasters stated that stray dogs must not be allowed to enter the school premises under any circumstances.

According to the instructions, a nodal officer will be appointed in each school, who will be responsible for security and monitoring on the premises.

A monitoring team will also be formed at the school level, which will regularly inspect the school premises and ensure that stray dogs do not enter the school at any time.

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%

The DEO has further directed that if the problem of stray dogs persists in any school, the school management is directed to coordinate with the local municipality, panchayat, or concerned departments to ensure an immediate solution.

Schools have also been instructed to periodically review the situation and take preventive measures without delay.

District Education Officer A.S. Pandey said that the safety of children is the top priority of the Education Department. Negligence could lead to serious incidents in the future; therefore, all schools are required to strictly follow the instructions. This step will ensure a safe, disciplined, and fear-free environment in schools.

Read Also
MP News: 'CM Says All Collectors Take Backhander,' Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Warns Officials On...
article-image

There have been numerous incidents of stray dogs biting, and even mauling, children in the city over the past year.

CBSE guidelines

Recently CBSE issued guidelines to prevent incidents of stray dogs attacking children; schools affiliated to the board in Bhopal maintain that their students are safe as they are adequately protected on the premises.

Read Also
MP News: Rajasthan SOG Conducts Search At Satya Sai University In Sehore To Probe 'Fake Degrees'...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In...
MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In...
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets PepsiCo CEO At World Economic Forum 2026, Holds Key Talks With...
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets PepsiCo CEO At World Economic Forum 2026, Holds Key Talks With...
MP News: BSF Jawan Caught Beating Neighbour With Sticks Over Construction Dispute-- VIDEO
MP News: BSF Jawan Caught Beating Neighbour With Sticks Over Construction Dispute-- VIDEO
MP News: 'CM Says All Collectors Take Backhander,' Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Warns Officials On...
MP News: 'CM Says All Collectors Take Backhander,' Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Warns Officials On...
MP News: College Girl Abducted On Way To Coaching, Raped & Beaten With Belts For Resisting In...
MP News: College Girl Abducted On Way To Coaching, Raped & Beaten With Belts For Resisting In...