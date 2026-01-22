MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In Chhatarpur

MP News: Education Department Bans Entry Of Stray Dogs In Schools, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While prioritising the safety of students, the Education Department issued strict directives to all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The notice was issued by District Education Officer (DEO) AS Pandey.

The District Education Officer's notice to all principals and headmasters stated that stray dogs must not be allowed to enter the school premises under any circumstances.

According to the instructions, a nodal officer will be appointed in each school, who will be responsible for security and monitoring on the premises.

A monitoring team will also be formed at the school level, which will regularly inspect the school premises and ensure that stray dogs do not enter the school at any time.

The DEO has further directed that if the problem of stray dogs persists in any school, the school management is directed to coordinate with the local municipality, panchayat, or concerned departments to ensure an immediate solution.

Schools have also been instructed to periodically review the situation and take preventive measures without delay.

District Education Officer A.S. Pandey said that the safety of children is the top priority of the Education Department. Negligence could lead to serious incidents in the future; therefore, all schools are required to strictly follow the instructions. This step will ensure a safe, disciplined, and fear-free environment in schools.

There have been numerous incidents of stray dogs biting, and even mauling, children in the city over the past year.

CBSE guidelines

Recently CBSE issued guidelines to prevent incidents of stray dogs attacking children; schools affiliated to the board in Bhopal maintain that their students are safe as they are adequately protected on the premises.