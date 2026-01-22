 MP News: BSF Jawan Caught Beating Neighbour With Sticks Over Construction Dispute-- VIDEO
A BSF jawan and his two sons were booked after a construction-related dispute turned violent in the Kotwali area. CCTV footage showed the jawan and his son beating a neighbour with sticks and kicks and dragging him inside a house. The injured man filed a complaint, and police have started an investigation.

Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BSF jawan and his two sons were booked after a dispute with neighbor over house construction on Thursday.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has surfaced.

The video shows the BSF jawan and his son brutally beating the neighbour with sticks and kicks. They are also seen dragging the injured man inside the house and continuing to assault him.

Watch the video below :

The incident took place in Ghosiyana Mohalla of Ward No. 16 under the Kotwali police station area.

According to the complaint, an argument broke out between neighbours over construction work. The dispute soon escalated, and it is alleged that the BSF jawan and his sons attacked a neighbour with sticks.

The injured man was reportedly dragged into a house and beaten badly. He suffered serious injuries and somehow managed to escape in a bleeding condition.

After the incident, the injured man reached the Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint. Police conducted his medical examination and started an investigation. Using the CCTV footage, police are identifying the accused and collecting evidence.

Local residents said the dispute had been going on for some time, but the violent attack has created tension in the area.

The accused BSF jawan, Ramshankar Tiwari, claimed that the neighbours first abused and assaulted his family. He said the neighbour entered his house during the argument and only a minor scuffle took place, but the video of the incident is now being shared.

Kotwali police said a case has been registered against one man and his two sons based on the complaint of the victim, Jagat Singh. The two sons are reportedly minors. Police said the matter is being investigated seriously and further action will be taken after the probe.

