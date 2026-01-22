MP News: Rajasthan SOG Conducts Search At Satya Sai University In Sehore To Probe 'Fake Degrees' Used In Teacher Recruitment

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajasthan SOG teams carried out a raid at Shri Satya Sai University located in Sehore on Wednesday.

The searches followed complaints about fake college degrees used by the candidates for assistant teacher recruitment in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan SOG split into teams and conducted searches at the Satya Sai University campus in Sehore and the residence of the university owner simultaneously to probe alleged fake degrees. The search operation continued till late night.

The University is located in village Pachama on the old Indore–Bhopal highway in Sehore district.

Around 40 police personnel are involved in the action and are checking university records and documents.

The teams reached the university on Wednesday evening for investigation. The university management has confirmed the presence of the team on the campus. According to sources, the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG) is also part of the investigation.

They directly entered the university office and started examining official files and student documents. Full details of the investigation have not been shared yet.

67 fake degrees

Police said that these degrees were allegedly used in the 2020 assistant teacher recruitment in Rajasthan. During the investigation, it was found that the degrees of 67 candidates were fake.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meshram of Rajasthan SOG said that the university prepared degrees on back dates, which were later used in PTI recruitment. He also said that B.P.Ed mark sheets were issued on back dates.

Officials Say...

Officials further said that the records and documents provided by the university did not match. The Rajasthan government had sought records from the university several times, but the documents were not provided. Based on these doubts, the SOG moved into action and carried out raids.

University Vice-Chancellor Mukesh Tiwari and staff member Ankit Joshi said that a team from Rajasthan has come to verify documents of some students. They described the action as a routine search by the education department. However, they could not clearly explain why a Rajasthan education team is investigating a university located in Madhya Pradesh.

The investigation is still underway, and more details are awaited.