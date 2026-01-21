MP News: Police Arrest E-Rickshaw Thief Within 24 Hours In Chhatarpur, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹6 Lakh |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested within 24 hours for stealing an electric rickshaw. The police recovered an e-rickshaw from the Bajaj GoGo company, worth approximately ₹6 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant, Akash Jatav, a resident of Malpura in Damoh district, had filed a complaint at the Civil Line police station stating that his e-rickshaw, parked near a lodge near the railway station, had been stolen.

CCTV monitored

Based on the complaint, a case of theft was registered under the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, the police team collected physical and technical evidence from the crime scene and examined the footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

Informer network activated

The informer network was also activated in the district and other surrounding districts. During this time, information was received about the e-rickshaw's movement towards Datia. The police team pursued the vehicle and recovered the stolen e-rickshaw.

In this operation, Anoop Singh, alias Bunty Parmar, son of Mahendra Singh, a resident of Porsa, Morena district (currently residing in Maharajpur, Gwalior district), was arrested for stealing the e-rikshaw.

The accused has a prior criminal record

The police stated that the accused has a pre-existing criminal record and has been involved in cases of robbery and assault previously. Interrogation of the accused is underway, and due legal action is being taken.

This swift action was carried out under the guidance of City Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Soni, with the crucial contributions of Station House Officer Civil Line Inspector Satish Singh, Cyber ​​Cell In-charge Sub-Inspector Neha Gurjar, and the police and cyber team.