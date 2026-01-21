 MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery In Sidhi
Rani Bhujwa, a 20-year-old woman from Naugawan Dhir Singh village in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, who is only two feet tall due to a severe spinal injury, approached the Collector with her mother seeking financial assistance for treatment. She was attacked by a family member three years ago, leaving her unable to walk upright and in constant pain.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
article-image

According to reports, on Wednesday, Munia Bhujwa, a resident of Naugawan Dhir Singh village, arrived at the Sidhi Collectorate office with her 20-year-old daughter, Rani Bhujwa, who is approximately two feet tall.

Fatal assault, 3 years ago

According to Rani's mother, a family member assaulted Rani, leading to her condition.

The attack, carried out with a stick, resulted in a fracture of Rani's spine. Since this incident, her health has steadily deteriorated, and she is now unable to stand and walk normally.

Unable to walk, in constant pain

Rani can no longer stand upright and walk. She has to walk bent over and suffers from severe pain all the time. Her mother expressed her concern, and she is constantly worried about her daughter's condition, but she has no means to afford treatment.

The victim's mother said that their financial situation is very weak. It is difficult for them to even meet their daily needs, so it is impossible for them to bear the expenses of their daughter's surgery and medication.

Case registered, but no help received

Mother Munia Bhujwa said that a case was registered at the police station against the accused after the assault, which is currently pending in court. Despite this, no concrete assistance has been provided for treatment or rehabilitation so far.

Administration assures help

After her appeal, the Additional Collector confirmed that after receiving the application, the entire matter is now being investigated with priority. He assured that every possible assistance for treatment under government schemes will be provided.

