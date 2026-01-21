MP News: Thieves Drive Hydra Crane & Trucks To Steal ₹15 Lakh Worth Pipes Meant For Government Water Supply Scheme In Jabalpur

MP News: 83 Pipes Meant For Government Water Supply Scheme Worth ₹15 Lakh Stolen In Jabalpur | AI Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants used a Hydra crane and three trucks to steal water pipeline worth Rs 15 Lakhs in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday.

According to police, a total of 83 pipes were stolen from the warehouse. The theft took place at a warehouse of a private company in Jabalpur's Patan. The stolen pipes were supposed to be used for a multi-village water supply scheme, which was implemented by the MP Water Corporation.

Reportedly the private company where the theft unfolded was responsible for carrying out the pipeline-laying work under the government scheme. The miscreants arrived at the warehouse with a hydra crane and loaded all the pipes in the trucks before fleeing with it.

According to reports, the pipeline laying project is currently underway in several districts, including Jabalpur, Patan, Shahpura, Majholi, and Panagar.

According to police officials, the three trucks used in the crime were registered under Gujarat's RTO, while the hydra crane that was used is registered under Madhya Pradesh's RTO.

The Patan police station is monitoring nearby CCTV cameras to trace the vehicle, and transport authorities are informed as well to locate the vehicles involved in the crime. The cops have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Police officials said that the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles and the accused will be arrested soon.

Submersible pump worth ₹12k stolen

Earlier on January 17, a submersible pump worth ₹12k was stolen from a veterinary hospital in Chhatarpur. After joining their shifts in the morning, hospital staff discovered the channel gate installed near the hospital was damaged. Upon checking they found a submersible pump was missing from inside.

Growing cases of such thefts might take serious turns in the near future if security is not strengthened.