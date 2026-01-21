MP’s Own Hachiko! Dog Refuses To Leave Owner’s Side Even After Death In Shivpuri; Chases Body Till 4 Kms To Crematorium—VIDEO

MP’s Local Hachiko: Dog Refuses To Leave Owner’s Side Even After Death In Shivpuri; Runs 4 Kms, Stays With Owner Till Last Rites |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tale of loyalty that we often see in cinemas or read in novels unfolded quietly in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a pet dog sat beside his owner's body throughout the night, refusing to move. The display of devotion and loyalty reminded everyone of Japan's legendary tale of Hachiko.

The heart-touching story of an unbreakable bond emerged from Badora village, under the Karera police station area of ​​the district, after a local villager's sudden demise. As the man's body was kept in the house, his pet dog sat beside the body for the entire night and didn't move an inch away from his friend. Relatives tried to comfort the animal, but the dog was all determined to guard his companion for one last time.

Shivpuri: Pet dog chases owner's body for 4km before taking the tractor ride to crematorium, attends his funeral, refrains from eating anything#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/frkSyvF2a3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 21, 2026

Later in the morning, when the body was being taken for a post-mortem examination in a tractor-trolley, the dog chased the vehicle for a straight 4 kilometres. Even after reaching the post-mortem house, the dog didn't leave his friend's side for a minute. He stayed there and waited for the entire time. During this entire time, he refused to eat or drink anything.

This poignant tale of companionship doesn't end here. Dogs' friendships are often considered the most loyal ones, and proving it right, the animal stayed with his companion in the funeral procession until the man's last rite was performed.

The dog's unconditional devotion for his friend touched many hearts in the region. A video surfaced online where the dog can be seen sitting patiently near his friend's body with hopes in his eyes. Many compared the dog's love with the legendary tale of Hachiko, who waited for years at a railway station for his deceased owner.

Police officials completed all the formalities by registering a case and completing the postmortem of the body.

A dog's loyalty remains above life and death, and this incident became a reminder that animals are capable of selfless love in the age of fragile relations.