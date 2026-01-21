 Indore News: Thieves Decamp With 25 Tolas Of Gold, ₹1.5 Lakh Cash From Paan Shop Owner’s House
Thieves broke into the locked house of paan shop owner Babulal Gahlot in Indore’s Annapurna area and stole 25 tolas of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash on Monday. The family discovered the ransacked home upon returning from Hatpipliya. Police have registered a case, collected fingerprints, and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the locked residence of a trader in broad daylight and decamped with 25 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash under Annapurna police station limits on Monday.

The incident took place on Ranjeet Hanuman Temple Road near Mhow Naka. Preliminary investigations suggest the two accused were involved in the crime and police are currently searching for the suspects based on CCTV footage.

Annapurna police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that the complainant Babulal Gahlot, who runs a betel (paan) shop, had gone to visit his in-laws in Hatpipliya with his family on Monday morning.

When the family returned around 10:30 pm, they discovered the locks on their front door had been broken. Upon entering, they found the rooms ransacked and the cupboards forced open. Approximately 25 tolas of ancestral gold ornaments and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash were missing.

Police suspect that the accused may have conducted a recce of the house and struck shortly after the family left. Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation. Fingerprint experts have also collected samples from the crime scene to match against records of known offenders.

