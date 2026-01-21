 Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme

Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme

Smart meters and the Time of Day (TOD) tariff scheme helped power consumers in the Malwa–Nimar region save nearly ₹7 crore in the past month, officials said. Under the scheme, over 13 lakh consumers received ₹12 crore in rebates for daytime usage, while higher charges of ₹5.87 crore were levied for evening and night consumption.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart metering and the Time of Day (TOD) tariff system are helping electricity consumers across the Malwa–Nimar region save significantly on their power bills. In the past one month alone, consumers received a net benefit of about Rs 7 crore under the TOD scheme, which encourages electricity usage during daytime solar energy hours.

The state government offers TOD rebates to promote power consumption between 9 am and 5 pm, when solar energy generation is at its peak, while higher charges are applied for electricity used during evening and night hours. This initiative aims to support environmental conservation and better energy management.

According to official data, over the last billing month, more than 13 lakh consumers with smart meters recorded TOD factors. Of these, rebates worth over Rs 12 crore were credited to consumers for daytime electricity usage. At the same time, Rs 5.87 crore was collected as additional charges for power consumed during evening and night hours. As a result, consumers received an average net benefit of Rs 6.98 crore in TOD differential rebates.

Smart meter installation is progressing rapidly in the Malwa–Nimar region. So far, more than 14.70 lakh smart meters have been installed. In Ratlam city, smart meters have been installed at 91,000 out of 95,000 consumer connections. Indore city leads the region with 6.17 lakh smart meters already in place.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Read Also
MP News: BJP, Congress Leaders Slam Local MP Sudhir Gupta's Absence In Neemuch Amid Guillain-Barré...
article-image

Officials say the growing adoption of smart meters is not only helping consumers reduce their electricity bills but is also encouraging efficient energy use aligned with renewable power generation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme
Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme
Indore News: Cleanliness, Water Supply And Sewerage Top Priorities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: Cleanliness, Water Supply And Sewerage Top Priorities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: Thieves Decamp With 25 Tolas Of Gold, ₹1.5 Lakh Cash From Paan Shop Owner’s House
Indore News: Thieves Decamp With 25 Tolas Of Gold, ₹1.5 Lakh Cash From Paan Shop Owner’s House
Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor...
Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor...
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading