 MP News: BJP, Congress Leaders Slam Local MP Sudhir Gupta's Absence In Neemuch Amid Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak
As Manasa and parts of Neemuch grapple with a Guillain-Barré Syndrome outbreak, BJP leaders and opposition members have questioned the absence of local MP Sudhir Gupta. With at least 17 cases reported, Gupta’s failure to visit the affected areas has sparked political criticism and social media backlash, while attempts to contact him remained unsuccessful.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As Manasa and parts of Neemuch reel under a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have questioned the absence of the party’s local MP Sudhir Gupta in the crisis-hit district.

So far, at least 17 GBS cases have been reported from Manasa and Neemuch city. 

BJP Kushabhau Thackeray Mandal social media in-charge and ward 2 councillor representative Dinesh Rathore said that despite a major tragedy in Manasa, MP Sudhir Gupta neither spoke nor visited the public and expressed condolences.

Former district Congress president Chandrashekhar Paliwal termed Gupta’s absence from the district “highly irresponsible”. Terming his absence shameful, he said that despite strong electoral support from Manasa, Gupta failed to visit the town at the time of crisis.

Attempts to reach Gupta by the Free Press correspondent failed as he did not pick up the call.

Manasa BJP MLA Madhav Maru said that the MP might have been travelling or attending another event, which is why he couldn't come. He added that he was unaware of the trolling on social media platforms.

article-image

Meanwhile, Gupta’s absence from Neemuch has triggered widespread discussions on social media platforms. Online platforms are flooded with critical and satirical posts questioning the MP’s silence and non- appearance in the matter. In one such post, a reward of Rs 15 lakh was announced for anyone who can locate the MP. Some asked whether public representatives are only visible during elections and disappear in times of crisis.

