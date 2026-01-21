Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading

Cyber fraudsters have allegedly cheated a retired Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Superintendent of Rs9.70 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns through online share trading. | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A poultry trader was allegedly duped of Rs 1.04 crore by a scammer under the pretext of high returns in forex trading. The victim reached the police Jansunwai on Tuesday to meet Police Commissioner (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh and share his grievance.

The victim, identified as Vishal Peroliya, said that he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, where the caller introduced herself as Aditi Sharma. After gaining his trust, the scammer directed him toward a fraudulent currency trading website and app.

Between September 25 and November, Peroliya transferred a total of Rs 1.04 crore across seven transactions. To fund these ‘investments,’ he reportedly mortgaged his house and jewellery and borrowed money from relatives.

The fraudsters initially encouraged him to make small investments, showing him fabricated profits to build credibility. Once they secured his trust, they convinced him to invest significantly larger sums. After he had invested over Rs 1.04 crore, the scammers demanded an additional Rs 18 lakh under the guise of "currency exchange fees" to release his funds. Although the fraudulent website currently displays a balance of $232,000 in his account, the victim is unable to withdraw any money.

Peroliya had previously complained to the Cyber Crime Police Station on December 10. Dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation, he approached the CP’s Jansunwai, where CP Singh assured him that strict legal action would be taken.