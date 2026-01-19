 Indore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles

Indore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles

According to the victim, four people were already seated in the rickshaw when she boarded. As the vehicle reached Sanjay Setu, the driver noticed police personnel nearby. He instructed a youth sitting in the front seat to move to the back, likely to crowd the victim or create a distraction. The accused engaged the woman in conversation and managed to steal the two gold bangles she was wearing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Miscreants Trick Aged Woman; Steal Her Bangles | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants, including a woman, allegedly robbed a 65-year-old woman of her gold bangles after distracting her by engaging her in a conversation in the Raoji Bazar police station area.

The police registered a case against the accused, who reportedly lured the victim into the auto-rickshaw by offering a discounted fare. The auto-rickshaw in question was captured in CCTV footage and police are tracing the accused based on the footage.

Read Also
Indore News: Our Alumni Are Among IIT Indore’s Greatest Strengths; Says Director Prof Suhas Joshi
article-image

The victim, identified as Sadhana, a resident of a colony near Choithram Square, said that she was waiting for public transport in the Ranipura area. An auto-rickshaw driver stopped and asked about her destination. When she mentioned Choithram, the driver said he was heading in the same direction and offered to drop her for just Rs 10.

According to the victim, four people were already seated in the rickshaw when she boarded. As the vehicle reached Sanjay Setu, the driver noticed police personnel nearby. He instructed a youth sitting in the front seat to move to the back, likely to crowd the victim or create a distraction.

FPJ Shorts
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO

The accused engaged the woman in conversation and managed to steal the two gold bangles she was wearing.

Shortly after, the driver stopped the vehicle, claiming he had urgent work and would return in five minutes. He asked the victim to step out. As soon as she got down, the driver fled the scene with the rickshaw and the other occupants.

Later, Sadhana noticed her bangles were missing. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles
Indore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles
Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers
Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers
Indore News: Treatment At Hospital, Couple & 3 Kids Injured In Gas Leak Explosion
Indore News: Treatment At Hospital, Couple & 3 Kids Injured In Gas Leak Explosion
Indore News: Sanitation Inspectors Penalised After Garbage Found In Machhi Bazaar
Indore News: Sanitation Inspectors Penalised After Garbage Found In Machhi Bazaar
Indore News: BRTS Removal; High Court Seeks Urgent Government Meeting To Find Practical Solution
Indore News: BRTS Removal; High Court Seeks Urgent Government Meeting To Find Practical Solution