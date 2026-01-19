Indore News: Our Alumni Are Among IIT Indore’s Greatest Strengths; Says Director Prof Suhas Joshi | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the indispensable role played by alumni in shaping the institute’s present and future, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi, underscored that the alumni community remains one of IIT Indore’s strongest pillars.

Emphasizing their contributions across sectors and their continued engagement with the institute, he called upon alumni to further strengthen mentorship, research collaboration, innovation and industry linkages for the institute’s global growth.

Against this backdrop, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore organised its 6th Alumni Meet along with the 2nd Alumni Meet of the Bengaluru Chapter on January 17 at MLR Convention Center, Bengaluru. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 173 alumni, with a total gathering of around 235 participants, including faculty members, institute officials and distinguished guests.

The alumni meet served as a vibrant platform to reconnect former students with their alma mater, strengthen alumni–institute relations, and foster meaningful engagement among alumni across batches and disciplines. Alumni from diverse graduating years, presently holding prominent positions in industry, academia, entrepreneurship, and public service, attended the meet.

Sharing the institute’s vision for the future, Joshi emphasised the pivotal role of alumni in the institute’s growth. He said, “Our alumni are among IIT Indore’s greatest strengths. Their achievements across sectors inspire our students and faculty alike.

We deeply value their role in mentoring students, supporting innovation, contributing to research and strengthening industry collaboration. Together, we can shape IIT Indore into a globally impactful institution.”