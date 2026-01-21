Indore News: Cleanliness, Water Supply And Sewerage Top Priorities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Emphasising the civic body’s commitment to basic amenities, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday said that cleanliness, water supply and sewerage services remain the top priorities of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

He was speaking during a water grievance hearing held at the Gandhi Hall water tank premises under the “Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan,” being conducted in every ward.

The hearing, organised as part of the weekly water grievance redressal held every Tuesday at ward-level water tanks, was attended by Bhargav along with municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal. During the interaction, citizens shared their concerns, complaints and suggestions related to water supply. The Mayor and the commissioner listened to the issues and directed concerned officials to ensure prompt and quality resolution.

Special attention was given to complaints of contaminated water supply in the Snehlataganj area. Officials briefed the Mayor and the commissioner on the progress of ongoing remedial works to address the issue. Following the hearing, both officials conducted an on-site inspection of the maintenance work related to leakage in the Narmada drinking water pipeline in Snehlataganj. Instructions were issued to complete the repair work swiftly and with proper quality to ensure uninterrupted and clean drinking water for residents.

Sumpwell construction to boost water supply capacity

Later, Bhargava and Singhal also inspected the under-construction sumpwell located behind the IMC workshop. Reviewing the progress of the project, they directed officials to complete the construction within the stipulated timeline.

Officials informed that currently, due to limited storage, water supplied from Yashwant Sagar reservoir fills the Jinsi Haat Maidan and Subhash Chowk water tanks only once a day. Once the sumpwell construction is completed, both tanks will be able to be filled twice daily. This will significantly improve water availability and ensure full-capacity, regular and adequate drinking water supply to residents of the concerned areas.