 Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor During Jansunwai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor During Jansunwai

Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor During Jansunwai

Former BJP councillor Sanjay Kataria lodged a complaint with Collector Shivam Verma questioning how 27,000 tickets for an ODI match at Holkar Stadium were sold within a minute. He alleged lack of transparency, possible black marketing and demanded a probe, saying Indore cricket fans are being unfairly denied access to matches held in their own city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor During Jansunwai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Former BJP councillor Sanjay Kataria, along with several cricket fans, approached the Jansunvai held at the Collector’s Office on Tuesday and submitted a complaint to Collector Shivam Verma, demanding a thorough probe into how 27,000 tickets for the One Day International (ODI) cricket match held in the city were sold out within just one minute.

In the complaint letter, Kataria—himself a cricket enthusiast—stated that all the complainants are residents of Indore and avid cricket fans who have been watching matches in the city for years. Earlier, cricket lovers could purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis from ticket counters or through other transparent means.

The complaint further mentioned that Maharani Usha Raje Holkar of Indore had generously donated a large parcel of land for the construction of the Holkar Stadium, while several organisations also contributed financially. The people of Indore have consistently supported the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). However, cricket fans are now disappointed as they are being kept away from international matches and IPL games held in their own city.

Despite Holkar Stadium having a seating capacity of over 27,000, every match reportedly draws more spectators than the official capacity, raising questions about where and how tickets are being sold. While the MPCA advertises online ticket booking, the complainants questioned how all tickets could be sold out within a minute, calling it “nothing short of magic.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Read Also
Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply
article-image

Kataria urged the authorities to consider the sentiments of cricket fans and investigate how tickets continued to be shown as sold even after the ticket-selling website was reportedly closed. He also alleged that low-priced tickets were openly sold in the market at exorbitant rates, demanding a probe into black marketing as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor...
Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor...
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading
Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course
Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course
Indore News: IIT-Indore To Develop 50-Hectare Nagar Van On Campus
Indore News: IIT-Indore To Develop 50-Hectare Nagar Van On Campus
MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...
MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...