 Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply

Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply

Despite restoration of Narmada water supply in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, residents are avoiding tap water for drinking due to fear of contamination from old pipelines. Locals are relying on tankers and borewells, citing past illnesses that claimed at least 24 lives. While officials insist samples are safe and new pipelines cover parts of the area, full replacement may take two months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the resumption of regular supply of clean drinking water from the Narmada pipeline in Bhagirathpura, residents are reluctant to use it for drinking, gripped by fear and uncertainty.

Although taps now supply water every morning, many residents are avoiding storing or consuming it, citing concerns over possible contamination from old pipelines still running through several lanes. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has restarted the supply of clean Narmada water through newly laid pipelines in parts of the locality. However, residents are using the water only for bathing and household chores, while continuing to depend on water tankers and borewells for drinking purposes.

Locals said repeated incidents of illness caused by contaminated water over the past few weeks have severely shaken public confidence. According to residents, at least 24 people in the locality lost their lives after consuming polluted water, deepening fear among the community.

Municipal officials maintain that water samples collected repeatedly from the new pipeline have been found safe for consumption. In an effort to reassure residents, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav publicly drank water from the new Narmada supply during its launch a week ago. Despite this gesture, residents remain hesitant, stating that confidence will return only after the entire settlement receives water through newly replaced pipelines.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns
Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC
Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC
Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli
Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli
Mumbai Sees Back-To-Back Fire Incidents On Highway & Commercial Site
Mumbai Sees Back-To-Back Fire Incidents On Highway & Commercial Site

On Tuesday, the municipal corporation once again tested the Narmada water being supplied to the area. Following reports of illness, the civic body had initiated the replacement of old pipelines. At present, Narmada water is being supplied through new pipelines to around 30 sections of Bhagirathpura, benefiting nearly 5,000 residents. However, with a population of over 50,000, the majority of households are still connected to old distribution lines.

Officials explained that water from the Bhagirathpura water tank also supplies nearby areas such as Kulkarni Ka Bhatta and Bijasan Nagar. Due to leakages in the local distribution network, contamination was confined to Bhagirathpura alone. A new pipeline has now been laid from the water tank to the settlement, covering a significant portion of the area.

Read Also
Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Hit By Speeding Bike, Dies
article-image

The complete replacement of pipelines across Bhagirathpura is expected to take around two months. Meanwhile, extensive excavation work in the area has also made tanker-based water supply difficult, compounding the problems faced by residents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...
MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...
Indore News: Administration Raids Illegal Cracker Factory, Seize Explosives
Indore News: Administration Raids Illegal Cracker Factory, Seize Explosives
Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply
Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Avoid Tap Water Despite Restoration Of Supply
Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Hit By Speeding Bike, Dies
Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Hit By Speeding Bike, Dies
MP News: High Court Notice To State Government, NTCA, MoEFCC On 54 Tiger Deaths In 2025
MP News: High Court Notice To State Government, NTCA, MoEFCC On 54 Tiger Deaths In 2025