 Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Hit By Speeding Bike, Dies
An eight-year-old boy, Shivank Sharma, was killed in Indore when a speeding motorcycle hit him in front of his mother under Lasudia police limits. The reportedly inebriated rider fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation and sent the body for autopsy. In a separate incident, two youths were injured when their car crashed into a divider near Nipania crossing.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was killed in front of his mother after a speeding motorcycle hit him under Lasudia police station limits on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 4 pm when the boy was returning home from school with his mother. As his mother was unlocking the door, a speeding bike coming from behind struck the boy, resulting in fatal injuries.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Shivank, son of Gyanesh Shankar Sharma, a resident of Niranjanpur. His maternal uncle Rahul said that Shivank was a Class 2 student. His mother had picked him up from school and Shivank was walking on the street after dropping off his school bag at the door while his mother was busy opening the door lock.

A youth, reportedly in an inebriated state, arrived on a speeding bike and hit Shivank. Before his mother could react, the errant rider fled the scene. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Shivank was the only son of his parents and is survived by an elder sister.

The police have launched a probe to identify the rider and have sent the body for an autopsy.

Two injured after speeding car crashes into divider

Two youths were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider in the Lasudia area late on Monday night. The accident reportedly occurred near Nipania crossing while the driver was attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

According to police, the injured have been identified as Rajpal Chaurasia and Sanjay Solanki, residents of Dewas.

The duo had travelled to Indore to attend a friend's birthday celebration and while they were heading back home to Dewas, they met with the accident.

