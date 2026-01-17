 MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin Concerned
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin Concerned

MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin Concerned

An unusual theft was reported at a veterinary hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a submersible pump worth ₹12,000 was stolen in the early hours of Saturday. The incident raised concerns as the hospital stores vital medicines and equipment. Police have registered a case, begun an investigation, and hospital authorities have demanded stronger security measures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin Concerned |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unusual theft was reported at a Veterinary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Saturday, where a submersible pump worth ₹12k was stolen. 

As the hospital stores several important medicines and medical equipment, the incident left the administration in shock, as it could potentially lead to major problems.

According to information, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. When hospital staff arrived for duty, they found that the channel gate installed near the hospital office had been broken. 

The mother aluminium cover was found uprooted and lying nearby. When the staff checked inside the premises, they discovered that a submersible pump installed there was missing.

FPJ Shorts
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter
'Jai Maharashtra': Indian Tourists’ Slogan Chants In Paris Trigger Online Debate On Public Conduct - Watch Video
'Jai Maharashtra': Indian Tourists’ Slogan Chants In Paris Trigger Online Debate On Public Conduct - Watch Video
MI Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Half-Century, Bowlers Hand UP Warriorz Double Over Mumbai Indians With 22-Run Win
MI Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Half-Century, Bowlers Hand UP Warriorz Double Over Mumbai Indians With 22-Run Win
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park

Administration concerned 

The estimated cost of the stolen submersible pump is said to be around ₹12k. As soon as the incident came to light, panic spread among the veterinary hospital administration. 

The office immediately lodged a written complaint at Kotwali Police Station, Chhatarpur.

Hospital houses important meds

In the complaint, it was stated that the veterinary hospital campus houses several important medicines, medical equipment, and other materials related to animal treatment. 

The administration expressed concern that such thefts could take a serious turn in the future if security is not strengthened. Hospital employees have also demanded better and stronger security arrangements.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
article-image

FIR registered 

Police have registered a case against unknown thieves based on the complaint and have started an investigation. CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being examined to identify the culprits. 

Police officials said that the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles and the accused will be arrested soon.

Reacting to the incident, Veterinary Hospital In-charge Dr Dinesh Gupta expressed concern and said that there is a strong need to take the security of government institutions seriously to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging In Jabalpur; One Harassed, Other Scolded By Father
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin...
MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin...
Bhopal News: 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ Begins At Bharat Bhavan With Immersive Dome, Musical...
Bhopal News: 9-Day ‘Mahabharat Samagam’ Begins At Bharat Bhavan With Immersive Dome, Musical...
MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After...
MP News: Congress Leaders Observe 24-Hour Fast Over Water Quality In Jabalpur, Chhatarpur After...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP State Chief Hemant Khandelwal To Take Part In Party’s National...