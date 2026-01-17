MP News: Submersible Pump Worth ₹12k Stolen From Veterinary Hospital In Chhatarpur; Hospital Admin Concerned |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unusual theft was reported at a Veterinary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Saturday, where a submersible pump worth ₹12k was stolen.

As the hospital stores several important medicines and medical equipment, the incident left the administration in shock, as it could potentially lead to major problems.

According to information, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. When hospital staff arrived for duty, they found that the channel gate installed near the hospital office had been broken.

The mother aluminium cover was found uprooted and lying nearby. When the staff checked inside the premises, they discovered that a submersible pump installed there was missing.

Administration concerned

The estimated cost of the stolen submersible pump is said to be around ₹12k. As soon as the incident came to light, panic spread among the veterinary hospital administration.

The office immediately lodged a written complaint at Kotwali Police Station, Chhatarpur.

Hospital houses important meds

In the complaint, it was stated that the veterinary hospital campus houses several important medicines, medical equipment, and other materials related to animal treatment.

The administration expressed concern that such thefts could take a serious turn in the future if security is not strengthened. Hospital employees have also demanded better and stronger security arrangements.

FIR registered

Police have registered a case against unknown thieves based on the complaint and have started an investigation. CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being examined to identify the culprits.

Police officials said that the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles and the accused will be arrested soon.

Reacting to the incident, Veterinary Hospital In-charge Dr Dinesh Gupta expressed concern and said that there is a strong need to take the security of government institutions seriously to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.