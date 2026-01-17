Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt, Urges To Fulfil Basic Duties-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reached Indore to meet the victims of water tragedy on Saturday. He visited Bombay Hospital and met patients of contaminated water, suffering from stomach and kidney issues.
Gandhi also visited the affected Bhagirathpura area-- the epicenter of water tragedy, where 24 people died due to impotable water, while over 1000 residents were infected and severely infected 200+ people were admitted to the hospital. He interacted with the patients and kin of the deceased to check if they need any help.
FP Photo
Gandhi slammed the government for failing to fulfil even the basic needs of the people, questioning, "What kind of a smart city it is where even clean drinking water seems like a distant dream?"
The tragedy broke out around December 30, 2025. The patients complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and some of them are still under observation.
The politician was accompanied by state president Jitu Patwari and Sajjan Singh Verma.
Gandhi visits Bhagirathpura
After Bombay Hospital, he visited the affected Bhagirathpura area. Rahul Gandhi walked through the locality and met families impacted by the water contamination.
He personally went to the houses of deceased victims and expressed condolences.
Speaking to the media, Gandhi said, "These people are simply asking for systematic work to be done and for clean water to be provided. They're not asking for anything unreasonable. They want the government to fulfil its responsibility. I've come here to support them."
Victim's kin receive Rs. 1 lakh cheque | FP Photo
Umang Singhar speaks
Regarding Gandhi’s visit to Indore, LoP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar said the visit was aimed at standing with the families affected by the incident and understanding the real reasons behind it at the grassroots level.
“Rahul Gandhi wants to comprehend this. Undoubtedly, this incident is a stain on Indore. The Constitution grants us the right to clean water; it is the municipal corporation's responsibility, but why is it not being provided? It is regarding all these issues that Rahul Gandhi's visit is taking place…." he added.
Gandhi to return by afternoon
Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday at around 11 am. He was received by PCC chief Jitu Patwari and other leaders. He was scheduled to return to Indore Airport at 1:45 pm and depart for Delhi at 2:30 pm, with his arrival in the national capital expected at 4 pm .