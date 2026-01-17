Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt, Urges To Fulfil Basic Duties-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reached Indore to meet the victims of water tragedy on Saturday. He visited Bombay Hospital and met patients of contaminated water, suffering from stomach and kidney issues.

Gandhi also visited the affected Bhagirathpura area-- the epicenter of water tragedy, where 24 people died due to impotable water, while over 1000 residents were infected and severely infected 200+ people were admitted to the hospital. He interacted with the patients and kin of the deceased to check if they need any help.

Gandhi slammed the government for failing to fulfil even the basic needs of the people, questioning, "What kind of a smart city it is where even clean drinking water seems like a distant dream?"

The tragedy broke out around December 30, 2025. The patients complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and some of them are still under observation.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Bombay Hospital, Indore, to meet families and patients affected by the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination in Bhagirathpura.#IndoreNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/5Vl1D9H6EY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2026

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visits Bombay Hospital in Bhagirathpura to meet patients affected by contaminated water. Congress leaders, including state president Jitu Patwari and Sajjan Singh Verma, were also present. pic.twitter.com/sSGC0cAZ5F — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

The politician was accompanied by state president Jitu Patwari and Sajjan Singh Verma.

Gandhi visits Bhagirathpura

After Bombay Hospital, he visited the affected Bhagirathpura area. Rahul Gandhi walked through the locality and met families impacted by the water contamination.

He personally went to the houses of deceased victims and expressed condolences.

BIG BREAKING 🚨



Lok Priya Leader Rahul Gandhi Ji meeting families of victims water contamination in Indore.pic.twitter.com/gHLQtyoyvb — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) January 17, 2026

#WATCH | Indore, MP | Accompanied by the families of victims of water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "This water tank is a symbol of the fact that there is still no clean water here. A bandaid has been put in place, which will… pic.twitter.com/uFXbAN68p9 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

Speaking to the media, Gandhi said, "These people are simply asking for systematic work to be done and for clean water to be provided. They're not asking for anything unreasonable. They want the government to fulfil its responsibility. I've come here to support them."

VIDEO | Indore: After meeting the families of victims in the Indore water contamination issue, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, “We were promised smart cities. This is the new model of smart cities - where there is no drinking water, and people are… pic.twitter.com/um2IjHg8GK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2026

Victim's kin receive Rs. 1 lakh cheque | FP Photo

Umang Singhar speaks

Regarding Gandhi’s visit to Indore, LoP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar said the visit was aimed at standing with the families affected by the incident and understanding the real reasons behind it at the grassroots level.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit to Indore, Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, says, "The purpose of coming to Indore is to express solidarity with the families of the… pic.twitter.com/5vSWI45Y5f — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

“Rahul Gandhi wants to comprehend this. Undoubtedly, this incident is a stain on Indore. The Constitution grants us the right to clean water; it is the municipal corporation's responsibility, but why is it not being provided? It is regarding all these issues that Rahul Gandhi's visit is taking place…." he added.

Gandhi to return by afternoon

Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday at around 11 am. He was received by PCC chief Jitu Patwari and other leaders. He was scheduled to return to Indore Airport at 1:45 pm and depart for Delhi at 2:30 pm, with his arrival in the national capital expected at 4 pm .