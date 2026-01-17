 Indore News: Diarrhoea Situation Improving, Claims Health Department
Indore News: Diarrhoea Situation Improving, Claims Health Department

The diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura is easing, with only three new cases reported in OPDs. Health teams have surveyed over 35,000 households, conducted 1.64 lakh screenings, and distributed 63,081 ORS packets and 2.66 lakh zinc tablets. Eleven patients remain hospitalised. The ongoing ‘Abhiyan SwasthyaVardhan’ campaign combines diarrhoea control with health awareness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The diarrhoea situation in the Bhagirathpura affected area is steadily returning to normal, with health officials reporting significant improvement. On Thursday, only 3 diarrhoea patients were found among 88 OPD cases, all of whom received primary treatment. No patient required referral.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said the health department is continuing surveys and medical screening across the area. So far, 35,421 households have been surveyed and 1,64,942 screenings conducted. To prevent dehydration and complications, teams have distributed 63,081 ORS packets and 2,66,400 zinc tablets.

Currently, 11 patients are admitted in hospital wards, including 5 in ICU. Since January 10, the department has also been running the ‘Abhiyan SwasthyaVardhan’ campaign, focusing on screening for non-communicable diseases alongside diarrhoea control.

Community health workers, nursing officers and doctors are providing regular counselling through surveys, camps and OPD services. Under the campaign, 23 teams conducted larva surveys and inspected 1,312 houses, helping residents feel safer and better informed about healthy lifestyles.

