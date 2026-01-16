 MP News: Pandit Pradeep Mishra To Attend 7th Mass Marriage Ceremony At Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar Dham
MP News: Pandit Pradeep Mishra To Attend 7th Mass Marriage Ceremony At Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar Dham

Renowned kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra will attend the seventh mass marriage ceremony at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on February 15. About 300 underprivileged girls will be married under the guidance of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Mishra will arrive on February 13 and share the stage with Shastri for the first time at the dham.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Pandit Pradeep Mishra To Attend 7th Mass Marriage Ceremony At Bageshwar Dham | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra will participate in the 7th mass maiden marriage ceremony to be held at Chhatarpur’s Bageshwar Dham. 

It is said, this is the first time when both Pandit Pradeep Mishra and Dhirendra Shastri will share the same stage.

The event is being organised for poor, orphaned and underprivileged girls, and will take place on February 15. 

This year, around 300 girls will be married under the guidance of Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri with the blessings of Lord Bageshwar Balaji.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra has accepted the invitation to attend the ceremony and will arrive at Bageshwar Dham on February 13. 

FP Photo

Pradeep Mishra, Dhirendra Shastri to share stage 

On the same day, he and Dhirendra Shastri will share the stage together. Mishra is expected to stay at the dham for about 2 hours. 

In this time, he will meet Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and address devotees with his blessings.

Saint in-charge Rohit Richhariya from Bageshwar Dham personally visited Kubereshwar Dham to invite Pandit Mishra. 

He said that saints, storytellers and religious leaders from across the country have been invited to the ceremony. 

This will be the first time that Pandit Pradeep Mishra and Bageshwar Maharaj will be seen together on the same stage at Bageshwar Dham.

article-image

Dhirendra Shastri's statement sparks controversy

Recently, Bageshwar Dham's famous kathavachak Dhirendra Krishna Shastri sparked controversy during a religious gathering in Chhatarpur, saying Hindu society would not have survived without the RSS.

Speaking at the RSS centenary event in Badamalehra, he called for Hindu unity and used a simple metaphor to say that only staying united would make Hindus strong.

Bharat me agar Swayam Sevak Sangh na hota to itna bhi Hindu na bacha hota….(Had RSS not existed in India, Hindus would have completely vanished),” he had said.

