Madhya Pradesh January 16 Weather Update: North India Cold Wave Chills State, Mercury Plunges To 4.6°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The severe cold conditions in North India are now affecting Madhya Pradesh as well. Due to icy winds, the minimum temperature in the state has dropped to 4.6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday morning, fog was seen in the northern parts of the state.

On Thursday night, the mercury fell below 5 degrees Celsius in 4 cities. Shajapur also experienced a cold wave.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:20 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, icy winds have increased the cold conditions across the state.

The worst impact is being felt in the Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions, where moderate to dense fog has also been reported in several districts. Bhopal and Indore have also recorded a sharp fall in night temperatures.

Reason for the Cold Weather

The weather department said that jet stream winds are blowing at a speed of about 232 km per hour at a height of 12.6 km above mean sea level over western and northern India.

These fast-moving winds, which flow like a river in the sky, are influencing the weather in Madhya Pradesh as well.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Indore remained the coldest among the five major cities of the state, with the minimum temperature dropping to 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur have once again fallen below 10 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday - Thursday night, Bhopal recorded 8 degrees, Gwalior 7.4 degrees, Ujjain 9 degrees and Jabalpur 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius in Rajgarh, 6.2 degrees in Rewa, 6.6 degrees in Datia and 6.8 degrees in Pachmarhi.

Temperatures also remained below 10 degrees Celsius in Umaria, Nowgong, Mandla, Khajuraho, Satna, Damoh, Sidhi, Raisen, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Malajkhand and Ratlam.

Temperature expected in coming days

Meanwhile, the western disturbance that became active from January 16 has moved ahead.

A new western disturbance may affect north-west India from January 19. If this system remains strong, Madhya Pradesh may experience cloudy weather and rainfall after January 20.