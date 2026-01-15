MP News: Historic Move, MPPSC To Fill Record 1,832 Medical Officer Posts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the largest recruitment drive in its history, with more than 1,800 medical officer posts set to be filled in a single selection process. The announcement was made through an official press release issued by MPPSC’s office on Thursday.

According to MPPSC, interviews for medical officer posts will commence from January 27. Through this process, a total of 1,832 posts will be filled, making it the biggest recruitment exercise ever conducted by the commission at one time.

For these vacancies, 3,925 candidates have been invited for interviews. MPPSC PRO Ravindra Panchbhai stated that such a large-scale recruitment has never been undertaken simultaneously in the commission’s history.

Officials believe that this massive recruitment drive will significantly strengthen the state’s public health system by addressing long-standing shortages of doctors and specialists in government hospitals and health institutions across Madhya Pradesh.

Category-wise Vacancy Break-up

Scheduled Caste (SC): 225 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 642 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 380 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 201 posts

Unreserved (UR): 384 posts

Major medical recruitments in 2025

The MPPSC also highlighted that during the year 2025, a significant number of recruitments were completed for the Medical Education Department.

These included appointments to specialist positions such as: pediatric specialist (106 posts), gynaecology specialist (101 posts), orthopaedic specialist (24 posts), ophthalmology specialist (25 posts), pathology specialist (8 posts), TB specialist (4 posts), medical specialist (71 posts), ENT specialist (17 posts), anesthesia specialist (75 posts), general surgery specialist (62 posts), radiology specialist (7 posts), pharmacologist (5 posts) and food analyst (2 posts),

Other recruitment processes ongoing

Apart from medical officer appointments, MPPSC said that the recruitment process for hospital administrator posts is also underway. The written examination results for 68 posts have already been declared, and interviews will be conducted shortly.

Besides, the commission announced that the written examination results for 67 food safety officer posts will be released soon, following which interviews will be scheduled.