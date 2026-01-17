 Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain & More

Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain & More

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cold winter conditions with low night temperatures across many cities. Gwalior and Pachmarhi remain the coldest, while Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur see slight daytime relief. Night temperatures have dropped by 1–2 degrees. Cold winds continue, and people have only partial relief during the day, with chilly mornings and nights persisting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is seeing mixed weather conditions as winter continues across the state. Cold weather is still present in many areas, but some cities are slowly getting relief during the daytime due to sunshine.

Weather Forecast

According to weather experts, cold north winds are the main reason behind the drop in night temperatures. There is no immediate warning of rain, and the weather is expected to stay dry. In the coming days, a small rise in daytime temperature may be seen in some cities, but cold nights will continue.

The capital city, Bhopal is experiencing cold mornings and nights. The minimum temperature has dropped to around 9–10 degrees Celsius, which is about 1–2 degrees lower than the previous day. The maximum temperature during the day is near 22–23 degrees Celsius. Cold winds are making people feel colder, especially in the early morning and late evening. There is no major relief from cold yet.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This Viral Trend!
Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This Viral Trend!

The weather in Indore is slightly better during the day. The minimum temperature is around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature has increased to about 24 degrees Celsius, giving some daytime relief. However, nights remain chilly, and people are still using warm clothes.

Read Also
Travel Tales: ‘Ganga Aarti’ In Madhya Pradesh? Watch How Sagar’s Famous Lakha Banjara Lake...
article-image

Gwalior and Chambal region are experiencing the coldest conditions in the state. The minimum temperature in Gwalior has fallen to around 6–7 degrees Celsius, showing a clear decrease compared to earlier days. Dense cold is being felt in the morning hours, and there is no relief from cold in this region.

The minimum temperature in Jabalpur is near 9 degrees Celsius, while the daytime temperature is around 23 degrees Celsius. The temperature has remained almost stable, with slight relief during the afternoon due to sunlight.

Read Also
Bright Interiors, Cool Murals-- Here's How Gen-Z Is Upgrading Boring Post Office Design To Match...
article-image

Hill areas like Pachmarhi are also very cold. The minimum temperature there has dropped close to 4–5 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest places in the state. Tourists are facing strong cold conditions, especially at night.

Overall, people in Madhya Pradesh are getting partial relief during the day, but no full relief from cold, especially in the morning and night hours. Citizens are advised to take care, avoid early morning exposure, and keep themselves warm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In...
Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In...
Bhopal News: Pushed During Scuffle, Toll Plaza Staff Run Over By Truck
Bhopal News: Pushed During Scuffle, Toll Plaza Staff Run Over By Truck
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 32nd Instalment To Accounts Of Ladli Behnas
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 32nd Instalment To Accounts Of Ladli Behnas
MP News: Team Comprising Minister, ACS, PS, Officers To Leave For Davos On January 18
MP News: Team Comprising Minister, ACS, PS, Officers To Leave For Davos On January 18
MP News: Trading In Unlisted Companies Extremely Risky, Retail Investors Should Avoid Trap, Says NSE...
MP News: Trading In Unlisted Companies Extremely Risky, Retail Investors Should Avoid Trap, Says NSE...