Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is seeing mixed weather conditions as winter continues across the state. Cold weather is still present in many areas, but some cities are slowly getting relief during the daytime due to sunshine.

According to weather experts, cold north winds are the main reason behind the drop in night temperatures. There is no immediate warning of rain, and the weather is expected to stay dry. In the coming days, a small rise in daytime temperature may be seen in some cities, but cold nights will continue.

The capital city, Bhopal is experiencing cold mornings and nights. The minimum temperature has dropped to around 9–10 degrees Celsius, which is about 1–2 degrees lower than the previous day. The maximum temperature during the day is near 22–23 degrees Celsius. Cold winds are making people feel colder, especially in the early morning and late evening. There is no major relief from cold yet.

The weather in Indore is slightly better during the day. The minimum temperature is around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature has increased to about 24 degrees Celsius, giving some daytime relief. However, nights remain chilly, and people are still using warm clothes.

Gwalior and Chambal region are experiencing the coldest conditions in the state. The minimum temperature in Gwalior has fallen to around 6–7 degrees Celsius, showing a clear decrease compared to earlier days. Dense cold is being felt in the morning hours, and there is no relief from cold in this region.

The minimum temperature in Jabalpur is near 9 degrees Celsius, while the daytime temperature is around 23 degrees Celsius. The temperature has remained almost stable, with slight relief during the afternoon due to sunlight.

Hill areas like Pachmarhi are also very cold. The minimum temperature there has dropped close to 4–5 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest places in the state. Tourists are facing strong cold conditions, especially at night.

Overall, people in Madhya Pradesh are getting partial relief during the day, but no full relief from cold, especially in the morning and night hours. Citizens are advised to take care, avoid early morning exposure, and keep themselves warm.