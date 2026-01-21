 MP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases

MP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases

According to police, Dhangar allegedly used social media to trap victims. He would then later impersonate a cybercell police officer to threaten people with false cases. In one such incident, the complainant, Madanlal Patidar of village Ranayra, alleged that the accused extorted Rs 55,000 by threatening him with a fake FIR and death threats.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases | Representative Image

Pipla Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and blackmailing and extorting money from people, Pipla Mandi police said on Wednesday.

The accused Pankaj Dhangar, is a resident of Bhatkhedi, under Manasa police station, in Neemuch district. 

Read Also
Indore News: Cancer Patient Suffers Diarrhea Due To Dirty, Dies During Treatment; Bhagirathpura...
article-image

Police said Dhangar was brought from Neemuch Jail on a production warrant on Tuesday, where he was already lodged in connection with another case. The court has granted police remand, and he will be produced again after the remand period ends.

According to police, Dhangar allegedly used social media to trap victims. He would then later impersonate a cybercell police officer to threaten people with false cases. In one such incident, the complainant, Madanlal Patidar of village Ranayra, alleged that the accused extorted Rs 55,000 by threatening him with a fake FIR and death threats.

FPJ Shorts
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders

A complaint in connection with the alleged crime was registered at Nahargarh police station on December 14.

During investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly harassed another youth from Birdiya Jagir in Manasa area of Neemuch district, who later died by suicide due to mental harassment on December 7.

Police suspect his involvement with a larger gang and are investigating further to identify other victims and recover the extorted money. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases
MP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases
Indore News: Woman Commits Suicide 8 Months After Marriage
Indore News: Woman Commits Suicide 8 Months After Marriage
MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch
MP News: ‘Highly Irresponsible’; BJP, Congress Leaders Slam MP’s Absence In Manasa In Neemuch
Indore News: Relative Sends Love Letters And Burnt Photos To Halt Woman’s Marriage, Arrested
Indore News: Relative Sends Love Letters And Burnt Photos To Halt Woman’s Marriage, Arrested
Indore News: Railway Users Body Demands Overnight Indore–Jodhpur Train
Indore News: Railway Users Body Demands Overnight Indore–Jodhpur Train