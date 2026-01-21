MP News: Man Arrested For Posing As Cop, Blackmailing Victims With Fake Cases | Representative Image

Pipla Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and blackmailing and extorting money from people, Pipla Mandi police said on Wednesday.

The accused Pankaj Dhangar, is a resident of Bhatkhedi, under Manasa police station, in Neemuch district.

Police said Dhangar was brought from Neemuch Jail on a production warrant on Tuesday, where he was already lodged in connection with another case. The court has granted police remand, and he will be produced again after the remand period ends.

According to police, Dhangar allegedly used social media to trap victims. He would then later impersonate a cybercell police officer to threaten people with false cases. In one such incident, the complainant, Madanlal Patidar of village Ranayra, alleged that the accused extorted Rs 55,000 by threatening him with a fake FIR and death threats.

A complaint in connection with the alleged crime was registered at Nahargarh police station on December 14.

During investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly harassed another youth from Birdiya Jagir in Manasa area of Neemuch district, who later died by suicide due to mental harassment on December 7.

Police suspect his involvement with a larger gang and are investigating further to identify other victims and recover the extorted money.