Indore News: Cancer Patient Suffers Diarrhea Due To Dirty, Dies During Treatment; Bhagirathpura Death Toll Rises To 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has reported another death linked to contaminated drinking water, taking the total number of deaths to 25.

The latest victim has been identified as a 15-year-old man, Hemant Gaikwad, who was a resident of the Bhagirathpura area.

He passed away late Tuesday night around 3 am while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to information, Hemant Gaikwad, also known as Bala, fell seriously ill on December 22 after consuming contaminated water. He first developed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea and was admitted to Verma Nursing Home in Pardeshipura on December 24.

He was discharged on December 28 after his condition appeared stable. However, his health worsened again at home, and he was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 8.

Despite treatment for several days, doctors could not save him.

Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional Commissioner After Death Toll Jumps To 15#MadhyaPradesh #IndoreWaterCrisis https://t.co/fDXwZBU9Ik — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 2, 2026

According to hospital authorities, Hemant was suffering from squamous cell carcinoma (a type of cancer) and kidney disease.

However, he was admitted mainly due to severe vomiting and diarrhea caused by the contaminated water.

His condition kept deteriorating during treatment.

The only earning member of family

Hemant was the only earning member of his family. He used to run an e-rickshaw to support his household. He is survived by his four daughters—Riya (21), Jiya (20), Khushboo (16), and Manali (12). After his death, the family is facing a serious financial crisis.

His daughter Jiya said that her father’s health suddenly worsened due to vomiting and diarrhea. She also shared that during his treatment, doctors found cancer and kidney problems.

VIDEO | Indore: After meeting the families of victims in the Indore water contamination issue, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, “We were promised smart cities. This is the new model of smart cities - where there is no drinking water, and people are… pic.twitter.com/um2IjHg8GK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2026

The family said Hemant wanted to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but could not due to his hospital admission. He had informed Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey about his condition.

Indore’s toxic water tragedy is clearly a case of deadly civic apathy.



With official death toll at 10, the Municipal Commissioner has been removed and the Additional Commissioner suspended.



What makes it worse: a local BJP corporator had warned the civic body nearly 2 years… https://t.co/X1FwxFwWDv pic.twitter.com/KTrzDJZpmp — Prasanna Viswanathan (@prasannavishy) January 3, 2026

Residents say complaints about dirty water in Bhagirathpura were raised for a long time, but no strict action was taken in time.

The situation remains serious in the area. So far, 38 patients are still admitted to hospitals. Out of them, 10 are in the ICU, and three are on ventilator support.