Indore News: 70% Of Bhagirathpura To Face Water Crisis For One And A Half Months | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 70 percent of Bhagirathpura, which was affected by contaminated water, will continue to face a water shortage for nearly one and a half months. During this period, residents will have to depend on water supplied through municipal tankers to meet their daily needs.

Officials said while arrangements are being made to restore normal water supply, repairing and laying new pipelines in the affected areas will take time.

Officials informed that in the next two to three days, clean Narmada water supply will be restored in about 30 per cent of the area. However, in the remaining 70 percent area, water will be supplied through tankers until pipeline work is completed, which is expected to take around one and a half months. Residents have also been advised to boil water before use as a safety measure.

The Health Department has screened around 50,000 to 60,000 people so far, and treatment is being provided wherever required. Authorities revealed that water from several government and private borewells was found unfit for drinking, following which their use has been restricted. Measures such as strengthening water quality testing, chlorination at multiple points, and strict monitoring of water sources have also been ordered.

District administration and municipal officials assured that all possible steps are being taken to ensure safe drinking water and prevent further health risks.