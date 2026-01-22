 MP News: College Girl Abducted On Way To Coaching, Raped & Beaten With Belts For Resisting In Gwalior
A college student was allegedly abducted in broad daylight near Gwalior’s Collectorate and taken to a room where she was raped. The survivor said she was beaten with belts and glass bottles for resisting. Police initially cited jurisdictional issues, delaying action. A case has now been registered, and a search for the accused is underway.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
MP News: College Student Abducted In Broad Daylight, Raped In Room And Beaten With Belts And Bottles For Resisting In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was allegedly abducted in broad daylight and raped in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Upon resisting, she was beaten with belts and bottles.

According to the victim, she was riding towards her coaching classes on her scooter when a young man identified as Harsh, along with an accomplice, stopped her near the Collectorate. When she resisted, Harsh allegedly struck her with a stick, causing her to lose consciousness.

While the victim was unconscious, the accused took her to a room. When she regained consciousness, Harsh was allegedly molesting her. Upon resisting, the accused punched her in the face, beat her with a belt, and finally hit her on the head with a glass bottle, causing her to lose consciousness again.

According to the student, the accused left her in a critical condition near the Collectorate after committing the crime and fled. After regaining consciousness, she somehow managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her family.

This was followed by a series of visits to various police stations. Initially, the police dismissed the case as a jurisdictional dispute.

Later, police investigation revealed that the main accused, Harsh, who lives in Bahodapur, studied at the same college as the victim. The accused had a prior history of crime and had harassed the victim back in 2023, at which time the student had filed a case of molestation against him.

According to reports, the crime was committed due to an old rivalry and pressure to withdraw the previous case. The complainant alleged that despite such a serious crime, the police of three police stations kept the her waiting for hours, citing jurisdictional issues.

Currently, the police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused, Harsh, and his unknown accomplice.

