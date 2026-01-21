 Bhopal News: Government Planning Better Compensation For Farmers’ Land; Says Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh
Representatives of BharatiyaKisanSangh (BKS) attended the meeting and submitted their recommendations. Kamal Singh Anjana, BKS State President, said the government should ensure maximum compensation, not the lowest. Land cost must be calculated at market price, not guideline norms.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh said that after taking suggestions from different stakeholders, a committee formed to decide the calculation system for land acquisition will submit its report to the state government shortly.

He said that farmers or other landowners whose land is taken for development works should get better compensation.

Rakesh Singh spoke to media after the first meeting of the committee at Mantralaya on Wednesday. The panel includes three ministers: Rakesh Singh, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, and MSME Minister ChetanyaKashyap.

Currently, only one factor determines compensation. Suggestions can be sent till 5 pm on January 30 via email: psrevenue@mp.gov.in.

BKS pushes for max compensation

DilipMukatisaid that land acquisition policies are becoming a major problem for farmers and society. Mahesh Chaudhary, Regional Organisation Secretary (Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh), said thousands of acres have been acquired by government development authorities, but no development has occurred, causing massive losses to farmers.

