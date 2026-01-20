 Bhopal News: Woman Prison Guard Assaulted For Reporting Embezzlement
Sharma alleged that Aman, a close friend of her grandson, had been misleading him and fraudulently transferring money online over the past two years, siphoning off more than Rs 2.5 lakh. The fraud came to light recently when Rs 80,000 was withdrawn, prompting Sharma to register a case with the Cyber Crime Branch.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A prison guard at Gandhi Nagar Central Jail was allegedly assaulted and seriously injured by the son of a colleague after she reported financial embezzlement.

The accused, identified as Aman Khan, reportedly struck the victim, Kamla Sharma, on the head with an iron rod and left her on the road, hoping to make it appear as a road accident. She is currently receiving treatment at Hamidia Hospital, and a case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Police said the incident occurred around 2 am on the night of Friday, as Sharma was returning home after duty. As she stepped out of the jail premises, Aman allegedly attacked her from behind and dragged her into middle of the road. An alert passerby witnessed the assault and rushed her to hospital.

Investigation revealed that Sharma’s son, Premnarayan Sharma, had died in 2023. Since then, her grandson had been using his late father’s mobile phone, which included an active UPI account.

Police said raids are underway at possible locations to apprehend Aman Khan.

