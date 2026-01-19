 Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas

Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas

Customers purchasing vehicles priced up to Rs 10 lakh can save around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 on road tax. Last year, 28,626 vehicles were sold at the Gwalior fair, while sales in Ujjain stood at 36,225. Despite the tax concessions, the government earned Rs 185 crore in revenue last season due to high sales volumes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transport department has issued a notification making it mandatory for automobile dealers to obtain a separate trade certificate for vehicles displayed and sold at trade fair premises in Ujjain and Gwalior.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
article-image

As per the notification all vehicles sold at the fairs must remain physically present at the fair venue.

According to the notification, a 50 percent rebate on road tax will be granted only after permanent registration of vehicles sold at the trade fair 2025–26 in Gwalior and Ujjain. The rebate will be applicable only if the vehicle is registered in the respective districts of Gwalior or Ujjain.

A buyer from Bhopal purchasing a vehicle at the Gwalior or Ujjain trade fair will not be permitted to register the vehicle in Bhopal under the rebate scheme.

FPJ Shorts
Top 10 Educated Newly Elected BMC Corporators In Mumbai Include Doctors, Lawyers, Business Leaders
Top 10 Educated Newly Elected BMC Corporators In Mumbai Include Doctors, Lawyers, Business Leaders
Mumbai News: Auto Driver Injured After Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Juhu; Actor Not Present
Mumbai News: Auto Driver Injured After Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Juhu; Actor Not Present
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List Transparency
West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Voter List Transparency
Sportvot x FPJ: ‘Legends Of The Mats’ Kabaddi Tournament Held In Nallasopara
Sportvot x FPJ: ‘Legends Of The Mats’ Kabaddi Tournament Held In Nallasopara

The trade fair has been organised in Gwalior for several years, while the Ujjain trade fair was introduced two years ago. The state government offers a 50 per cent discount on road tax to boost vehicle sales at these fairs.

Savings of up to Rs 90,000

Customers purchasing vehicles priced up to Rs 10 lakh can save around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 on road tax. Last year, 28,626 vehicles were sold at the Gwalior fair, while sales in Ujjain stood at 36,225. Despite the tax concessions, the government earned Rs 185 crore in revenue last season due to high sales volumes.

We have issued a fresh notification. This rule already existed, but people need to be aware of it. Registration in a district of choice will no longer be allowed,”

Vivek Sharma, Commissioner, Transport Department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas
Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas
MP News: After Punishment Transfers, Officers Get Key Positions
MP News: After Punishment Transfers, Officers Get Key Positions
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur
MP News: Barela Hit-And-Run, Toll Reaches 5 As Three More Succumb; Accused Still On The Run In...
MP News: Barela Hit-And-Run, Toll Reaches 5 As Three More Succumb; Accused Still On The Run In...