Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transport department has issued a notification making it mandatory for automobile dealers to obtain a separate trade certificate for vehicles displayed and sold at trade fair premises in Ujjain and Gwalior.

As per the notification all vehicles sold at the fairs must remain physically present at the fair venue.

According to the notification, a 50 percent rebate on road tax will be granted only after permanent registration of vehicles sold at the trade fair 2025–26 in Gwalior and Ujjain. The rebate will be applicable only if the vehicle is registered in the respective districts of Gwalior or Ujjain.

A buyer from Bhopal purchasing a vehicle at the Gwalior or Ujjain trade fair will not be permitted to register the vehicle in Bhopal under the rebate scheme.

The trade fair has been organised in Gwalior for several years, while the Ujjain trade fair was introduced two years ago. The state government offers a 50 per cent discount on road tax to boost vehicle sales at these fairs.

Savings of up to Rs 90,000

Customers purchasing vehicles priced up to Rs 10 lakh can save around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 on road tax. Last year, 28,626 vehicles were sold at the Gwalior fair, while sales in Ujjain stood at 36,225. Despite the tax concessions, the government earned Rs 185 crore in revenue last season due to high sales volumes.

We have issued a fresh notification. This rule already existed, but people need to be aware of it. Registration in a district of choice will no longer be allowed,”

Vivek Sharma, Commissioner, Transport Department.