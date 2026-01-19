 Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer's House Targeted

Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted

Masked burglars struck at locked houses in Swami Vivekanand Complex, Katara Hills, on January 15–16, targeting three residences, including that of an AIIMS nursing officer. Wearing masks and gloves, the gang stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs. CCTV footage showing five suspects is being analysed as police intensify patrols and investigation.

Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of masked burglars carried out thefts by targeting locked houses. The latest incidents occurred on the night of January 15 and 16, when thieves broke into three houses including that of an AIIMS officer in Swami Vivekanand Complex under Katara Hills police station.

According to residents, the burglars arrived wearing masks, monkey caps and gloves to conceal their identities and avoid leaving fingerprints. CCTV cameras installed in the colony have captured visuals of five suspicious individuals, and police teams are currently scanning the footage to identify and trace them. Police patrols in the area have been intensified following the incidents.

Burglars broke into the house of Pankaj Dhakad, a nursing officer posted at AIIMS, while he was on duty and his family was away. The burglars broke the lock and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

