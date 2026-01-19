Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of masked burglars carried out thefts by targeting locked houses. The latest incidents occurred on the night of January 15 and 16, when thieves broke into three houses including that of an AIIMS officer in Swami Vivekanand Complex under Katara Hills police station.

According to residents, the burglars arrived wearing masks, monkey caps and gloves to conceal their identities and avoid leaving fingerprints. CCTV cameras installed in the colony have captured visuals of five suspicious individuals, and police teams are currently scanning the footage to identify and trace them. Police patrols in the area have been intensified following the incidents.

Burglars broke into the house of Pankaj Dhakad, a nursing officer posted at AIIMS, while he was on duty and his family was away. The burglars broke the lock and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

In the same complex, the flat of Vishwajeet Singh was also targeted. His wife and children were away at the time. The thieves broke open the almirah locker and stole Rs 25,000 along jewellery. A third burglary was reported at the house of Sandhya, a hostel warden currently posted in Jabalpur. Her residence was also burgled on the same night.